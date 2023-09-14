"I’m tired of all that stuff": Deion Sanders' signature style ruffles Coach Jay Norvell's feathers ahead of Rocky Mountain showdown

Colorado State Rams' coach Jay Norvell has expressed his displeasure with Deion Sanders' fashion choices ahead of their Week 3 matchup. As the Rocky Mountain showdown draws closer, Norvell urges everyone to focus on the game instead of hyping Sander's distinctive presence.

In the wake of the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup, the latter had to produce promotional videos for ESPN. Coach Norvell shares that his players were frustrated with external factors and Coach Prime's attire coming up as questions during the question-answers.

He emphasized the importance of professionalism in communication, reflecting how his team's focus can be disturbed amidst distractions. Jay Norvell also highlighted the Colorado State Rams' readiness to face challenges.

"They’re not gonna like us no matter what we say or do, it doesn’t matter. Okay? So let’s go up there and play. That’s just how I feel about it. So I don’t mean to take over the show, but I’m just tired of it. I’m tired of all that stuff, and I know everybody else is too. So let’s go play."

We have all seen Deion Sanders don sunglasses, a hat, and even a hoodie during press conferences, which is a part of his distinctive style and confidence. Jay Norvell, on the other hand, doesn't seem to appreciate the fashion choice.

Deion Sanders voiced his opinion on the African-American coaching clash against Jay Norvell

Jay Norvell (L) and Coach Prime (R)

Earlier in the week, Colorado State coach, Jay Norvell, expressed his excitement about the upcoming matchup against Coach Prime's reinvented Buffaloes. He highlighted the significance of two African-American head coaches facing off. Deion Sanders displayed his admiration for the Rams' coach, praising his coaching abilities.

"I know he’s a great coach. He has those guys playing hard. I like that. I’m glad he said that, I like that. Unfortunately, one of the brothers got to lose. When you face another black head coach, unfortunately, and you want to see us win." Deion Sanders said.

Sanders said his main focus is to showcase their capabilities on the national stage. Although, it remains to be seen if Coach Prime responds to the recent comments made by Coach Norvell on his fashion choices.

However, the Rocky Mountain Rivalry is rife with tensions, filed by the recent comments. Shedeur Sanders, Deions' son, and Buffs' starting QB, termed the last game against Nebraska a personal vendetta after the alleged disrespectful remarks by Cornhuskers HC Matt Rhule. The showdown is set for 10:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

