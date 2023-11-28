J.J. McCarthy Landing Spots: Raiders, Giants, Falcons, Vikings emerge as possibilities

J.J. McCarthy was considered to be among the Heisman Trophy frontrunners after eight games this season. Unfortunately for the Michigan Wolverines' starting quarterback, his performance has dipped tremendously over the past four games as he has thrown for just 684 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

All in all this season, McCarthy has thrown for 2,483 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has completed 74.3% of his passes while adding 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries.

In 37 career games – 25 of which were starts – over the past three seasons, he has accounted for 5,718 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. McCarthy has completed 67.9% of his passes while adding 611 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 148 carries.

Here's a look at some of the teams that could pick McCarthy in the 2024 NFL draft:

J.J. McCarthy potential landing spots

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have turned to fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell under center. While he has shown promise, the team will likely be in the market for another rookie quarterback in what figures to be a deep class. They are unlikely to be picking in the top five of the draft and a player like J.J. McCarthy could make a lot of sense in the middle of the first round or even the second round.

#2. New York Giants

The New York Giants no longer appear to be within striking range of landing Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. They could, however, be in a position to select the quarterback they deem the best out of a clustered group of about seven players. While it is unclear if they will deem J.J. McCarthy that player, he will likely, at the very least, visit with the Giants, who would hold the No. 5 pick if the season ended today.

#3. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have been better than expected and are currently leading the NFC South despite minimal production from the quarterback position. If J.J. McCarthy slips to the middle of the first round, it would not be a surprise to see the Falcons call his name as they may be a quarterback away from contention.

#4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are another team that could be in the market for a quarterback. While Kirk Cousins will return from a torn Achilles, he is also slated for free agency following the season and it is unclear if he is in the franchise's long-term plans. Although their draft position will likely prevent them from making a run at the top quarterbacks in the draft, J.J. McCarthy could be an option for the Vikings.