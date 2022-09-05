"Them people trying to hear some country music", "Why they keep trying to force this dude on everyone is a mystery" - Jack Harlow gets brutally trolled by football fans for his performance at Ohio State game

The Ohio State Buckeyes had ESPN's College Gameday on campus as they faced the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. During College Gameday, they had Jack Harlow on stage. However, it seemed as though fans weren't into the 24-year-old rapper when singing the hit song "First Class".

Here, you can see the crowd's reaction to Harlow on stage on the Ohio State campus:

Some fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Harlow's performance, wondering why he's forced on everyone when fans want country music, not rap music:

Doozy. @miggycox



Why they keep trying to force this dude on everyone is a mystery @iam_johnw Nobody *anywhere.Why they keep trying to force this dude on everyone is a mystery @iam_johnw Nobody *anywhere. Why they keep trying to force this dude on everyone is a mystery

brandy 🧑🏾‍💻 @bugharmer John @iam_johnw Nobody at Ohio state cares about jack harlow lmaoo I’m dead Nobody at Ohio state cares about jack harlow lmaoo I’m dead https://t.co/qEUE2OKBfn boring rapper. no stage presence. tired song. thank you ohio for giving the only appropriate response twitter.com/iam_johnw/stat… boring rapper. no stage presence. tired song. thank you ohio for giving the only appropriate response twitter.com/iam_johnw/stat…

Other fans said the performance was embarrassing because "First Class" won the Song of the Summer award:

Dominican queen😍🇩🇲🇸🇽 @Phatkittycat1 I thought that was the song of the summer @iam_johnw This is embarrassingI thought that was the song of the summer @iam_johnw This is embarrassing 😂😂 I thought that was the song of the summer

E @itsFREE_2THINK John @iam_johnw Nobody at Ohio state cares about jack harlow lmaoo I’m dead Nobody at Ohio state cares about jack harlow lmaoo I’m dead https://t.co/qEUE2OKBfn Song of the summer they said …plant.. twitter.com/iam_johnw/stat… Song of the summer they said …plant.. twitter.com/iam_johnw/stat…

Some fans defended Harlow's efforts on stage, blaming the crowd in attendance and saying that he's already been paid:

Kasey @KaseyGirlBye twitter.com/iam_johnw/stat… John @iam_johnw Nobody at Ohio state cares about jack harlow lmaoo I’m dead Nobody at Ohio state cares about jack harlow lmaoo I’m dead https://t.co/qEUE2OKBfn No the crowd just boring! They don't know a good time 🤣 No the crowd just boring! They don't know a good time 🤣😂 twitter.com/iam_johnw/stat…

Shiloh @john26488398 @iam_johnw really doesn’t matter, he’ll be getting like 60k for that appearance @iam_johnw really doesn’t matter, he’ll be getting like 60k for that appearance

CJ Martin @GuildAll @iam_johnw Y’all act like First Class is a hype song when it obviously is a relatively mellow feel compared to other songs.. also, it’s college kids who are probably on hour 4 of drinking @iam_johnw Y’all act like First Class is a hype song when it obviously is a relatively mellow feel compared to other songs.. also, it’s college kids who are probably on hour 4 of drinking

Harlow unquestionably seemed to have picked up on the lack of energy from the crowd. During his performance, he looked to have thrown his hands up in a level of disgust for said lack of energy.

Nevertheless, Harlow pushed through, singing nearly all of "First Class." What's lost in all of this is the fact that no one at ESPN considered putting an end to his performance.

His efforts on stage weren't the only thing that left a mark on his College Gameday appearance. The rapper's football knowledge was on display during his picks portion of the show. He also left those watching College Gameday underwhelmed.

Harlow was asked who he had as the winner between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks. His reasoning for going with the Bearcats came down to a girl he once talked to being from Cincinnati. In the end, the Bearcats lost to the Razorbacks by a score of 31 - 24.

Ohio State and their game versus Notre Dame

Notre Dame v Ohio State

Despite Harlow's performance being nowhere near "first class," the Buckeyes put in a first-class effort versus the Fighting Irish. Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 21 - 10 in their home opener as Heisman-hopeful CJ Stroud went 24 of 34 for 223 yards passing and two touchdowns. Running back Treyvon Henderson rushed for 91 yards in 15 carries in the victory.

For the Buckeyes, who are ranked number two in the nation, starting off the season winning had fans more excited than Harlow did earlier in the day. Sometimes an idea sounds great on paper and can be awful in execution. Ohio State fans witnessed as much with Harlow over the weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you watch Harlow's performance on College GameDay? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12