Jalen Carter injury update vs Ohio State: Is the Georgia Bulldogs DT playing in the Peach Bowl?

Good news for all Georgia Bulldogs fans as their defensive starlet Jalen Carter is ready to play in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Carter is arguably the best player on the Bulldogs, and he will be among the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia has been unbeaten throughout the season and enters the game against Ohio State as a -6.55 point favorite. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was among the finalists for the Heisman Trophy and will be determined to lead his team to a successive national championship.

This is the third year for Carter at Georgia, and people have been high on him since last year. The Bulldogs overcame Alabama in their previous national championship game and with their consistency this year, they have proven why they are the best football program in the nation.

Jalen Carter has had 13 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles in 11 games this year. This is a great opportunity for Carter to show why he is arguably the best defensive player in the upcoming draft class along with Will Anderson, who is from Alabama.

Justin Felder @Justin_FOX5

We spoke to

Carter's teammates have very vocally had Carter's back. "It didn't affect me. I'm a positive guy."We spoke to #UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter for the first time since an ESPN NFL Draft analyst said NFL teams had concerns about Carter's "character issues."Carter's teammates have very vocally had Carter's back. "It didn't affect me. I'm a positive guy."We spoke to #UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter for the first time since an ESPN NFL Draft analyst said NFL teams had concerns about Carter's "character issues."Carter's teammates have very vocally had Carter's back. https://t.co/D8NhhEokhs

A big game awaits Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud: Ohio State v Northwestern

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will have a tough time dealing with a stellar defensive unit in Georgia, but he could shut down many of his critics. Ohio State have lost just one game this season and it came in their last game where they were destroyed 23-45 by arch-rivals Michigan.

The game became a reason why Stroud missed out on winning the Heisman Trophy and he will step out on the field to prove a point. Many NFL teams will be watching both Carter and Stroud in this game, and both have an opportunity to raise their draft stock further.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Meyer said he believes Stroud is going to have a “big day” against Georgia Former OSU HC Urban Meyer said that CJ Stroud “sees the field better” than Justin Fields.Meyer said he believes Stroud is going to have a “big day” against Georgia Former OSU HC Urban Meyer said that CJ Stroud “sees the field better” than Justin Fields.Meyer said he believes Stroud is going to have a “big day” against Georgia 👀 https://t.co/Y2cTLcsr3x

Jalen Carter and Georgia are touted to win successive National Championships

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

Jalen Carter would love to win another championship with the Georgia Bulldogs before heading to the NFL, and his team is in a great position to do so.

If they are able to defeat Ohio State, they will face the winner of the game between TCU and Michigan. Georgia certainly has a better team than any remaining team and with Stetson Bennett also expected to be in the NFL next season, the Bulldogs will be motivated to sign off in style.

Poll : 0 votes