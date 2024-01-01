Jase McClellan injury update ahead of Rose Bowl: What happened to Alabama RB?

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan is expected to play in the Rose Bowl on Monday despite dealing with a foot injury. McClellan wasn't able to play in the SEC Championship, so what is his status for the Rose Bowl on Monday evening?

Jase McClellan injury update

Jase McClellan had a foot injury

Jase McClellan has been able to practice all week ahead of the Rose Bowl after having a foot injury, revealed coach Nick Saban.

"Jase is doing great," Saban said to the media. "We gave him a lot of time off to heal his foot & it looks like it paid off.”

McClellan missed the SEC Championship game due to a foot injury, which is something he has dealt with all season long. McClellan was seen on the sideline after the Iron Bowl in crutches and a medical boot.

What happened to Jase McClellan?

Jase McClellan has been dealing with a foot injury all season long and hurt it during the Iron Bowl. After re-aggravating the foot injury, McClellan was forced to miss the SEC Championship game against Georgia.

Following the Iron Bowl, Saban said McClellan tweaked it and thought he would be day-to-day.

“He’s had a little foot injury all year long. He tweaked it in the game. He’ll be day-to-day this week,” Saban said.

Despite being day-to-day ahead of the SEC Championship, McClellan wasn't able to suit up for the game.

When will Jase McClellan return?

All signs point to starting running back Jase McClellan returning to the lineup on Monday night in the Rose Bowl.

"Barring some setback, the way he’s practiced, I don’t see why he couldn’t play the game," Saban said.

Getting McClellan back in the lineup is a big boost to the Crimson Tide's offense. This season, McClellan has rushed for 803 yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries. In his four years at Alabama, the senior has rushed for 1,894 yards and 16 touchdowns on 341 carries.

The Rose Bowl is set to kick off at 5 p.m. ET as the Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Michigan Wolverines, which also serves as the college football playoff semifinals.

