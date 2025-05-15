Sports media personality Jason Whitlock was the latest to jump into the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson saga by "connecting" the North Carolina head coach to P. Diddy's troubles.
On Thursday, Whitlock said he had a connection between the celebrities and made his case during "The Jason Whitlock Show" while referencing a Washington Post article about the impact of Hudson's interruption to a CBS interview about Belichick's book.
"They quote an anonymous source," Whitlock quoted from the article before sharing his thoughts. "'She is not good at what she's trying to do' the person said, 'How could she be? She's 24'. That pretty much summarizes the position Belichick has put himself in. He is right now living the purposeless driven life... this is where Diddy connects into this."
According to Whitlock, Belichick's relationship with Hudson has affected his legacy, and he cited Hudson's interruption of the CBS interview as an example.
After Hudson interrupted the interview when reporter Toni Dokoupil asked about how they met, the narrative revolved around the interruption and not the book itself, which is off to a slow start in sales.
After winning six Super Bowl titles as the coach of the New England Patriots, Belichick is entering his first season as the North Carolina Tar Heels coach, succeeding longtime coach Mack Brown.
However, since Belichick arrived at Chapel Hill, more has been made about his relationship to Hudson than what's happened with the program.
ACC welcomes Bill Belichick's media attention
Despite the off-the-field coverage, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said the media following of Bill Belichick is welcomed by the conference. During the ACC spring meetings, the commissioner opened up about the new UNC head coach.
"Listen, it’s a great thing for the league." Philips said. "It’s a great thing for North Carolina. And we’re all following just the massive coverage that Coach Belichick draws. I don’t know that he’s got a private moment to himself at all from what I can see and read and what I follow. But I think it’s good. I think it’s good for our league. It’s good for certainly North Carolina. It’s good for college football people."
Belichick's presence has already turned the Tar Heels into a larger draw for the media and TV networks. ESPN announced that North Carolina's season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs will be played at prime time on Labor Day night.
So while the attention on Bill Belichick keeps on mounting, the ACC seems to have no problem with it.
