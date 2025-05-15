Jason Whitlock destroys A'ja Wilson for creating tension around Caitlin Clark: "Did we just forget about Michael Jordan?"

Sports media personality Jason Whitlock hit out at WNBA star A'ja Wilson for her "delusional" claim on her marketability or lack thereof. He particularly took issue with the reigning league MVP implying it had to do with her race.

Speaking on his "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" show on Wednesday, the outspoken journalist spotlighted what Wilson had said in a New York Times profile of her on not being marketable like Caitlin Clark because she is black.

"It’s 100 percent about race. And it’s one of those things where we can sit there and say that all the time, but there’s going to always be someone that’s like, ‘Well, no you’re just making it about race,'" the Las Vegas Aces star said.

Whitlock picked up what A'ja Wilson had said, describing it as rather misguided. He then went on to say that it was not completely about race, as some of the most popular and marketable athletes in American history were black, like Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.

He doubled up on it in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"A’ja Wilson claims the only reason why she isn’t as popular is because she’s black. Did we just forget about Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods, and Serena Williams? This is insanity."

A'ja Wilson is arguably one of the best players in the WNBA right now. She punctuated it by winning her third league MVP last year, and was voted unanimously.

On the heels of it, Nike also released her first-ever signature shoe -- the "A'One," which was warmly received.

A'ja Wilson looking to lead Aces back into solid contention

While discussion on her popularity and marketability rages on, A'ja Wilson is channeling her focus on the start of the WNBA season, where she is looking to lead the Las Vegas Aces back into contention.

The Aces fell short in their push for a third straight WNBA title last season, notwithstanding a solid campaign from their lead star. It is something that Wilson is using as fuel for the new season.

“I want to be the best. Normally, you're classified the best when you win games and you win championships, so that was my whole mentality coming into this offseason. It was a long offseason. It was a long, dull offseason because we lost. Sometimes you need that ‘L’ to wake you up." Wilson told reporters on Tuesday

For the 2025 WNBA campaign, the Aces made some changes to their roster, among which acquiring All-Star guard Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm.

Las Vegas made it to the semifinals last season after finishing with a 27-13 record. They were eliminated by the eventual WNBA champions New York Liberty.

They begin their 2025 campaign on May 17 on the road against New York.

