Jason Whitlock has taken a jibe at Deion Sanders before the Colorado vs Washington State game. The week 11 clash would be crucial for the Buffaloes to fulfill NCAA's minimum Bowl game eligibility. And Washington State themselves have struggled throughout the season, pretty much like the Buffaloes.

Colorado is currently on a bad run of form after starting the season with a bang. And Whitlock doesn't want anyone to forget it. He released a hilarious video for Colorado vs Washington State and is offering it as a commercial to all the networks.

Watch the hilarious Jason Whitlock jibe on Deion Sanders, calling the Colorado vs Washington State game in week 12 the ‘last place bowl'.

“Here's a commercial promoting Friday's Colorado-Washington State game. I'm offering it up free of charge to Fox Sports and ESPN,” Whitlock wrote on X while sharing the video.

Whitlock has been after Coach Prime and earlier called the Colorado Buffaloes head coach a ‘helicopter parent’ who is running the team like a ‘pee-wee football team'. He also said that the Buffaloes don't have a strategy that fits the personnel they have on the roster.

Colorado had big positive vibes when Coach Prime came into Boulder in December last year and the program has seen a lot of upheaval since then. There record is better than last season but the fans had expected more from them. Eleven weeks into the new season, even a Bowl game eligibility looks a little out of the reach now.

Deion Sanders eyes win in Colorado vs Washington State clash amid Jason Whitlock criticism

Colorado has lost six of their last seven games this season and are just above the Washington State Cougars in the Pac-12 standings entering week 12. Both the teams have an identical 4-6 overall record and Deion Sanders would be eyeing a win to avoid a last place finish.

Sanders has been unfazed with the criticism and the poor record that his team has put up this season. He certainly doesn't think that it would affect the recruits coming into the program next year.