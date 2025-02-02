"Jaxson Dart is best QB in NFL Draft": Fans amazed by Ole Miss QB's rushing TD at Senior Bowl 2025

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart had troubles with under-center snaps during Senior Bowl practice week. Besides that, he made a positive impression on analysts and scouts. While Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are touted as the top two QBs in the 2025 NFL draft, Dart made a strong case for himself as the third-best quarterback prospect this year.

Dart was one of the four Ole Miss players who participated in the 2025 Senior Bowl game on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He was the signal-caller for the American team, who were down 8-0 during the second quarter. Dart then showcased his dual-threat ability and mobility by rushing the ball to the end zone on a 2nd and goal play.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Jaxson Dart.

"@JaxsonDart is the best QB in the draft. Period," one fan said.

"Dart is looking good. Stock up," another commented.

"Future Giant," this fan wrote.

"Dart's talent is undeniable, he's definitely making waves!" another said.

"Dart definitely has the talent to be as good as (Josh) Allen and (Lamar) Jackson...just needs the right situation," this fan commented.

"People finally waking up to how good Dart is?" one said.

In the end, the American team took home the Senior Bowl with a 22-19 win as Jaxson Dart set the momentum for his team.

After playing for Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, during his senior year, Dart initially began his collegiate journey with USC in 2021. He served as the backup during his freshman year and joined the Ole Miss Rebels under Lane Kiffin in 2022.

Dart was immediately named as the team's starter following his transfer. During his three-season stint, he recorded 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns while rushing for 1,498 yards and 12 TDs. He was honored as a first-team All-SEC for the 2024 season.

Jaxson Dart reflects on his time with the Ole Miss Rebels

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL radio, the quarterback reminisced about his time playing for the Rebels. Dart said he enjoyed his time with the program and felt himself improving on the offense with each passing year.

"Yeah, I loved it," Dart said. "Honestly, each year, improving our offense and the different schemes and personnel groupings and really just everything involved. Felt like we took it to another level this year, especially in the past game which was a lot of fun."

Jaxson Dart also addressed how people compare him to former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral while explaining how they both played under different offensive schemes and playstyles.

"There's a little misconception about the offense I play in," Dart said. "People like to compare me to Matt Corral, which I get it us being Ole Miss QBs. But we also had two different offensive coordinators.

"I love what Coach (Charlie) Weis has done. He's had a ton of NFL experience himself....Coach (Joe) Judge had a ton of years in the NFL and was also a head coach just recently.

"Scheme-wise and all that, that development part of things, I feel like they've really done a great job of putting me in a position to take that next leap into the NFL."

As Jaxson Dart's draft stock continues to rise, fans will be waiting in anticipation to see which team decides to pick up the Ole Miss star. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his draft projections. Some view him as a top-three QB pick, while other experts believe Dart will be a top Day 2 pick in April.

