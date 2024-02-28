Jaxson Dart NIL deals: Ole Miss QB’s current deals, net worth, and more

Jaxson Dart is at the top of his game, inking one of the most awe-inspiring deals to date. Despite being no stranger to making powerful pass plays on the field, he's going to travel lavishly and gain a one-of-a-kind experience this season.

The Ole Miss starting quarterback signed an endorsement deal with Nicholas Air, a private aviation company headquartered in Oxford, Mississippi. The deal, arranged by Everett Sports Marketing, reportedly "calls for Dart to have hours using Nicholas Air’s fleet of private jets for travel, training and philanthropy."

What is Jaxson Dart's NIL and net worth?

Jaxson Dart is one of the most recognized and marketable QBs this season. He not only led the Ole Miss Rebels to their first 11-win season last year, but they also scored a win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

He has over 113,000 social media followers and is capitalizing on his NIL brand.

Along with deals with The Grove Collective, EA Sports, and now Nicholas Air, his NIL valuation is $1.4 million as per On3. Jaxson Dart ranks No. 11 on the On3 NIL 100.

As per PeopleAI, Dart's net worth is approximately $2.1 million. It's his remarkable success on the field and groundbreaking endorsement deals that have significantly contributed to his financial standing.

Who is Dart dating? Know his relationship status

Since Jaxson Dart is one of the most talented faces in the world of college football, there has been a high amount of interest in his personal life. Apart from his achievements on the field, many people want to know who the Ole Miss Rebels' starting quarterback is dating.

Dart is in a relationship with Lola Sexton. Both have known each other since they were in high school and began their relationship in 2020. They attended Corner Canyon High School.

Sexton is a hairstylist and a social media influencer with an impressive following of 10.5K on Instagram.

She's trying to make it big on the social media scene by showing her daily ins and outs of the salon she owns. She also shares her work with her fans on social media.

Dart, meanwhile, is focusing on making a name for himself and furthering his career as a college football player.