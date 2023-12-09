Jayden Daniels is one step away from potentially becoming a Heisman Trophy winner this season. And he is taking advice from a man who has gone through the process to achieve the feat, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Daniels recently opened up on the guidance given by the former Heisman winner Burrow for his campaign on the road to the honor.

Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2019 as a LSU Tiger, is now a star quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL. He had advice for fellow Tiger who has registered his career best numbers to get a Heisman nomination.

Here is what the LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels said about the guidance he received from Joe Burrow for his 2023 Heisman campaign.

“You’re going to be doing a lot [on the Heisman weekend], so get your mind prepared,” Daniels quoted Burrow, according to the Washington Post.

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy with record voting margin in 2019 before leading the Tigers to a national championship title with a 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers. Daniels won't be able to do that, as the Tigers did not make it to the college football playoffs this year.

But he can become the fifth transfer QB to win the award in the last seven seasons. But how did he fare in the regular season for LSU?

Jayden Daniels: Career best numbers and a Heisman nomination

Jayden Daniels put up career-best numbers this season as he guided the Tigers to a 9-3 finish in the regular season. The senior QB threw 3,812 passing yards and a whopping 40 passing touchdowns. His career best performance is up from last season's 2,913 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Daniels will face a tough competition from fellow QBs Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., who have also impressed with their performances this season. Marvin Harrison Jr. is also in the mix as the only non-QB nominated for the award this season.

Whatever the result of the award might be, Daniels has achieved what he wanted when he transferred to LSU from the Arizona State Sun Devils, a national stage so he could showcase his talent to a broader audience.