“Jayden Daniels was the most outstanding player” - Josh Pate lists out reasons why LSU QB is going to win Heisman

At the LateKickJosh show, podcaster Josh Pate named LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels the most outstanding player who deserves to win the Heisman Trophy, listing different reasons.

Pate said:

"He [Jayden Daniels] was the most outstanding player in College Football this year."

Watch the entire video below:

He was the best RB1

Pate called Daniels the best runner this year despite primarily being a QB. He recorded 1134 rushing yards for 135 carries and ten touchdowns at an average of 8.4 yards per carry. Pate thinks it's insane for a QB to have such numbers in rushing, which makes Daniels the best candidate for the award.

Best QB1

This is where Jayden Daniels has shown complete domination. No QB in the country is close to what he has achieved this year. Despite LSU not making the playoffs, his numbers exceeded all other big-team players. Jayden has thrown for 3812 passing yards, 40 TDs, and four interceptions in only 12 games. Moreover, ESPN's quarterback rating placed Daniels on the podium with a 95.7 score.

And despite playing in the most competitive conference, the SEC, LSU's leading man, has done a fantastic job. Because of his consistency, the Tigers finished as the fourth-best team in the conference with a 9-3 record. Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri became the three teams to outperform LSU this year.

Most Outstanding Player

As per Josh Pate, the definition of the award means the most outstanding player in the country, and for him, Jayden Daniels is the guy. There are no other meanings of the award.

Note: FanDuel sportsbook has Daniels as the favorite to lift the trophy at -1500, Michael Penix at +1200, and Bo Nix at +2500.

College career of Jayden Daniels in a nutshell

The 22-year-old started his college career at Arizona State in 2018. At only 17, he became the first-choice QB for the Sun Devils and led his team to a face win over the then-No.6 Oregon. He played two seasons for Arizona State before making a move to LSU.

Moving to the SEC and playing for the Tigers was a bold decision from Jayden Daniels. However, he beat all odds and came out as the best QB in the conference and the country. During a 52-35 win over the Florida Gators, Daniels became the first player to record 350 passing yards and 200 rushing yards.

This extraordinary year made Jayden win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.