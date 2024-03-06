Jayden Daniels to Patriots faces resistance from QB's camp despite promising performance at 2024 NFL Combine: Reports

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to the one of the most wanted quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft.

Daniels, alongside Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, are the three most talked about prospects and could be the top three picks.

One of the teams that could draft Daniels is the New England Patriots, but New England beat reporter Phil Perry reported that those close to Daniels would prefer that he not become the next Patriots quarterback.

“There are those in (Jayden Daniels') camp who would really rather he not come to New England. And that's probably climate-related.”

Daniels, like many top quarterbacks, decided not to throw during the combine but will throw during his pro day later in March.

He did, however, talk with NFL teams, with the New England Patriots being one.

The Pats have the third pick of the draft and are in a prime position to take a quarterback to replace the struggling Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, whose performances helped contribute to the Patriots' 4-13 record last season, their worst since 1992.

But those close to Daniels reportedly do not want him to be the replacement, and the harsh New England climate may be the reason for this.

The weather in New England can be harsh, especially during the winter months when the Patriots have been known to play games in the low 30s° Fahrenheit (near freezing) and heavy snowfall.

Daniels has never played in these conditions before.

He is from California and played college football in Arizona and Louisiana. Those states do not experience the conditions that are seen in New England, and those close to Daniels fear that his lack of experience in conditions that a Patriots quarterback needs to be strong in may hinter his career with New England.

But Daniels does not have a large say in this matter, so could be drafted by the Patriots?

The advantages of Jayden Daniels becoming a New England Patriot

It is possible that Jayden Daniels could be drafted by the New England Patriots as the No. 3 pick.

This could benefit his career far more than being drafted by the Chicago Bears (who have the No. 1 pick) or the Arizona Cardinals (who have the No. 4 pick).

Daniels will more than likely be the starting quarterback for the Patriots in Week 1, and will not have much competition for the role, because of his strong performances for LSU last season, and the poor play of both Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones.

This may not occur with the Bears or Cardinals, as they have established quarterbacks Justin Fields and Kyler Murray, respectively.

Additionally, the Pats come into 2024 with a new coach, Jerod Mayo, who replaced long-time coach Bill Belichick. This may mean that Daniels will have an offensive playbook that is tailored around him, allowing him to thrive even if he may struggle in the climate.

