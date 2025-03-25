JD PicKell answers questions around Bryce Underwood's help in Michigan

On3's J.D. PicKell shared his thoughts on who could be the key wide receivers on the Michigan Wolverines for the 2025 season.

Bryce Underwood is expected to be the team's starting quarterback in his freshman year. He joins the team after completing 11,488 passing yards and 152 touchdowns in his four years playing for the Belleville High School Tigers.

On Tuesday's "The Hard Count," PicKell said he's hearing good things about Underwood's participation in Michigan's spring training camp. The college football analyst noted how other players gravitate toward the freshman, which shows Underwood's leadership potential.

PicKell also gave insight into who is trending towards being Underwood's best WR options for the upcoming season based on the practices.

"The question you also have as a Michigan fan is, 'well, hey, J.D., what's the receiver room going to look like? That's great we have a five-star quarterback. Do we have anybody for him to throw the football to?' (Donaven) McCulley from Indiana is a guy they are super excited about," PicKell said (4:11 onwards).

"Sounds like he is a guy that is looking like a number one guy at this point and time. We'll see if that continues to be the trend."

Donaven McCulley transferred to Michigan after four years with the Indiana Hoosiers. He has a career total of 66 receptions for 834 yards and eight touchdowns. McCulley hopes to play well in his senior year and possibly enter the 2026 NFL draft.

J.D. PicKell believes Fredrick Moore could play a key role in the Michigan Wolverines' offense with Bryce Underwood

Another player J.D. PicKell said could be a target for Bryce Underwood is Fredrick Moore. The wide receiver has returned to the team for his junior year. Last season, he had 11 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown. The analyst believes it's unfair for fans to look at how Moore performed since he had a limited role in the offense.

"I don't know that it's super fair to have a ton of criticism around last year's receiver room, and this is no knock on a Davis Warner or an Alex Orji, but they just quite frankly weren't the caliber of quarterback to get the football to all those weapons," PicKell said (4:33 onwards).

"So, Fred Moore, what I'm trying to say here is could be a lot better than maybe some folks even know right now. They feel excited about him."

He added that he expects Michigan to use the transfer portal to sign other talented WRs to help Underwood.

