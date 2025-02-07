Jeff Nixon reportedly agrees to contract extension at Syracuse

Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon has signed a multi-year contract extension after leading the Orange to a record-breaking 2024 season. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the deal includes a "significant raise," positioning Nixon among the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the ACC.

Syracuse's Associate Athletics Director Tyler Cady confirmed the extension but declined to disclose contract details, citing university policy. While exact figures remain undisclosed, USA Today reported that the ACC’s highest-paid coordinators last year included former Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller ($2 million) and Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley ($1.75 million).

Nixon’s extension comes after he orchestrated the nation’s most productive passing offense alongside quarterback Kyle McCord while developing running back LeQuint Allen into one of college football’s top all-purpose backs.

His success briefly made him a candidate for the Temple head coaching job and led to an interview for the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator role, which ultimately went to Nick Caley.

Syracuse is one of just eight ACC programs retaining both coordinators for the 2025 season, solidifying continuity for a team that thrived under Nixon’s leadership.

Jeff Nixon transforming Syracuse into an offensive powerhouse

Jeff Nixon talks to reporters - Source: Imagn

Jeff Nixon played a pivotal role in head coach Fran Brown’s debut season, transforming Syracuse into an offensive powerhouse. The Orange led the nation in passing, averaging 370 yards per game — outpacing Ole Miss and Miami. They ranked seventh nationally in total offense (467.6 yards per game) and averaged 34.1 points per contest. Syracuse finished 10-3, secured its first bowl victory since 2018, and ranked eighth in third-down conversion percentage.

Quarterback Kyle McCord thrived under Nixon’s leadership, throwing for 4,779 yards to break Deshaun Watson’s ACC single-season passing record.

Before joining Syracuse, Nixon coached running backs for the New York Giants in 2023 and previously worked with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers. He also gained NFL play-calling experience as Carolina’s interim offensive coordinator in 2021. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Penn State in 1997.

With Nixon’s return, Syracuse will aim to build on its offensive dominance in 2025.

