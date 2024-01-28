Jesse Minter salary: How much does the Michigan DC make?

On March 2, 2022, Jesse Minter signed a three-year contract with the Michigan Wolverines as their defensive coordinator and agreed to a three-year contract with a $2 million buyout clause. This meant that if he left the team before the end of 2024, he would have to pay Michigan $2 million.

However, according to 247Sports' Sam Webb, Minter informed the Wolverines players on Saturday that he would follow his former boss, Jim Harbaugh, to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he would serve as the DC under Harbaugh. This would be a big loss for the Wolverines, as Minter is a key part of their coaching staff.

How much does the Michigan DC Jesse Minter make?

After serving as the defensive coordinator for one season at Vanderbilt, Minter signed a three-year contract with Michigan. The details of his contract are as follows:

Base salary: $900,000 in 2022, $1.2 million in 2024, and $1.25 million in 2025

Bonuses: $100,000 annually if Michigan’s defense ranks in the top 2 in points and $50,000 for each regular-season win over 8

Buyout clauses: $2 million if he leaves before the end of the 2024 season unless he takes a head-coaching job at the FBS or NFL level

Total value: $2.75 million

Jesse Minter likely to remain alongside Jim Harbaugh after Michigan stint

According to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider, it's likely that former Michigan DC Minter will remain with Jim Harbaugh and will join the Los Angeles Chargers. Minter will hold the same position as a defensive coordinator, marking his return to the NFL after serving as a defensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season, Minter contributed to Michigan creating a highly effective defense. Michigan's defense ranked among the top 10 in the country in points, total defense, and run defense for both seasons.

The Wolverines boasted the best scoring defense (10.4) and total defense (247.0) in the FBS, propelling them to reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Nonetheless, Jesse Minter competed for the Broyles Award, a coveted prize for the top assistant coach in college football each year.

