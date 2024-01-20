The future of Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is something that continues to be shrouded in a cloud of mystery. The 60-year-old recently led the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997, and now, the rumor mill has been churning about Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL for a head coaching gig.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his professional future, Harbaugh is keeping himself busy. On Friday, he joined a March for Life rally in Washington, where he was interviewed by YouTuber Jon Root.

Root asked Harbaugh about the status of his job search, to which the 60-year-old gave a cryptic reply, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I just take the counsel from God and the Holy Spirit, and Mr. Jack Harbaugh, my dad, and my wife Sarah. Just taking the advice, just living one day at a time, you know, on day at a time, one game at a time, one play at a time."

Expand Tweet

However, he did hint at the possibility of leaving Ann Arbor following his national championship victory.

"Oh it's been incredible, just back to work getting ready for the next season. There's a passing of the torch that's awesome and just incredible to be here today and see the testimonies of so many that are here," Harbaugh said.

Is Harbaugh leaving for the NFL?

It has been reported that Jim Harbaugh has interviewed for the NFL head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons. On the other hand, he is also in negotiations with the Michigan Wolverines about a possible contract extension that will keep him in Ann Arbor for a few more years.

However, Jim Harbaugh has put up some demands for the extension. He is seeking a clause in the contract that will make him immune from being terminated from any finding and sanction in the ongoing NCAA investigation against the program.

He also wants the new contract to be delayed until February 15 so that NFL teams pay a lower buyout to Michigan should Harbaugh choose to return to the professional league.

Also Read: CFB fans gush over Jim Harbaugh and his wife's special gesture to cancer patient - “Coach Harbaugh forever baby”

Jim Harbaugh to have a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons

With the recent firing of head coach Arthur Smith, the Atlanta Falcons are currently juggling their options between Harbaugh and former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. So far, the team is in favor of Belichick replacing Smith. Belichick reportedly not only interviewed twice but also had dinner with the team owner.

Expand Tweet

However, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are also deciding on having a second interview with Harbaugh next week to finalize their decision. Will the 60-year-old transition into a second NFL coaching journey? Or will he return to Ann Arbor to try and win consecutive national championships with the Wolverines?

Read More: Jim Harbaugh coaching odds: Where will Michigan HC end up next season?