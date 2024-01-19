NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh closing in on $18,000,000 NFL return, hints at 'passing of the torch' in Michigan

Jim Harbaugh led his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, to their first National Championship in almost 30 years this season. It seemed that was the final thing that Harbaugh needed to accomplish as the Wolverines head coach.

Multiple reports assert that he could be ready for a return to the NFL. According to host James Yoder of the "Michigan Football Report", Harbaugh is all but leaving Ann Arbor for a massive salary in the pros:

"A source told me today that after these two interviews, the general consensus is that Harbaugh sounds ready to leave and then this is the big one that the Chargers, now this is not coming from the same source, this is a rumor now… that the Chargers are preparing a $15 to maybe as high as $18 million per year offer."

"We all know that Jim Harbaugh is represented by Don Yee who got the contract done last year with Sean to go to the Broncos for a contract right around $18 to $20 million. When all is said and done, the offer could be as high as the 5-year $100 million deal with the Broncos of Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh potentially in that same range."

Yoder added that the Los Angeles Chargers is one team willing to make a splash to land Jim Harbaugh:

"The Chargers are potentially willing to make that kind of offer which is significantly higher significantly higher than the $11-$12 million that Michigan have.”

The Chargers relieved Brandon Staley as head coach after Week 15 of the season after almost three seasons. He finished with a .500 record (24 - 24) with one playoff appearance. A major draw for Los Angeles' head coaching job is franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

Harbaugh spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback, including his final two with the then-San Diego Chargers. It could be the perfect HC-QB match as the Chargers look to turn around the franchise.

Jim Harbaugh hints at exit from Michigan

During a recent interview with Jon Root at March for Life, the head coach of Michigan expressed that there is a moment of 'passing of the torch' at Michigan. When asked about his future in the NFL, Harbaugh said that he is taking his time and taking advice from his family before making any decision.

Where did Jim Harbaugh begin his NFL HC career?

Harbaugh left the college ranks for the first time to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in January 2011. In his first season, he led San Francisco to a record of 13 - 3 and all the way to the NFC Championship game. He won the NFL AP Coach of the Year award.

The following saw Harbaugh take the 49ers to the Super Bowl to face the Baltimore Ravens and his older brother John Harbaugh. It marked the first time in NFL history two brothers faced off as head coaches in a Super Bowl. John would defeat his younger brother in the game.

Jim Harbaugh would lead the 49ers back to the NFC Championship game for the third straight season. He and the team would part ways after an 8 - 8 season in the 2014 season. Overall, Harbaugh had a 44 -19 -1 record with the franchise.