Jim Harbaugh coaching odds: Where will Michigan HC end up next season?

Jim Harbaugh has been in the news over the last few weeks. After leading his Michigan Wolverines side to the national championship, he has been linked with a move to the NFL.

Harbaugh has been rumored to have wanted to return to the big leagues for a while, and it may soon happen. But which team is the favorite to land his services? Let's have a look at the latest odds from Bet MGM:

Jim Harbaugh coaching odds 2024

#1 Michigan Wolverines (+175)

Harbaugh's current team is the favorite to retain him for the 2024 season. The Wolverines will enter the season as defending national champions, after an undefeated campaign under Harbaugh.

He has been offered a new contract which reportedly includes a “no NFL” clause for one year.

#2 Los Angeles Chargers (+225)

If Harbaugh were to leave for the NFL, bookmakers have the Los Angeles Chargers as his most likely destination.

The Chargers had a dismal season in which they finished with a 5-12 record. They fired general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley after they conceded 63 points against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Harbaugh were to go to Los Angeles, he would be able to work with an experienced side and one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert. Herbert has proven he can lead an offense, but Harbaugh could bring in a younger option, like J.J. McCarthy to support him.

#3 Atlanta Falcons (+600)

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith after a 7-10 season put them in third place in the extremely close NFC South.

Harbaugh could thrive in Atlanta. The Falcons have a young quarterback in Desmond Ridder, who has shown flashes of his abilities. Under Harbaugh, he could develop into a strong quarterback.

Additionally, the Falcons have an established running game, which Harbaugh could rely on like he did in Michigan. The Falcons play in an open division, meaning a few small improvements could position them for success in the years to come.

#4 Las Vegas Raiders (+700)

The Raiders struggled last season with Josh McDaniels as coach, but once he was fired and replaced by Antonio Pierce, they picked up the pace and were in the race for the playoffs until the penultimate week.

Harbaugh's arrival would allow the Raiders to continue the work that Pierce started in Las Vegas. One area they need to strengthen is quarterback.

