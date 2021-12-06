Jim Harbaugh Net Worth: How much does Michigan Wolverines head coach earn?

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team defeated Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, earning themselves the No.2 seed in the College Football Playoffs.

Second seed Michigan will face third seed Georgia in the Orange Bowl on December 31st, 2021, in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first CFP. He also led Michigan to their first Big Ten title game.

Jim Harbaugh has been with Michigan since 2015, and has a 61-23 record, including 12-1 in 2021, his best with the Wolverines.

This might be Harbaugh's first time in the College Football Playoffs and Michigan's chance to win their first championship game since 1997. However, the head coach isn't a rookie when it comes to winning championships.

2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa vs Michigan

Jim Harbaugh served as the head coach for the University of San Diego from 2004 to 2006, winning back-to-back Pioneer Football League championships.

With quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Jim Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, where he lost to his brother's Baltimore Ravens. Harbaugh was a professional football quarterback from 1987 to 2001 (playing for six teams).

He has been coaching since 2002, in both the NFL and NCAA. Let's have a look at Jim Harbaugh's net worth as he leads one of the biggest football programs towards the national championship.

Jim Harbaugh's NFL career as a player

The Chicago Bears drafted Jim Harbaugh as the 26th overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

It's unclear what his rookie deal paid him, but the average salary was around $230,000 in 1987. His first 'large' contract was in 1993 when he landed a four-year, $13 million contract.

A year later, he was let go from Chicago, and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. After being a backup quarterback for a few seasons, the Colts designated him as their franchise player, and paid him $4.08 million. Jim Harbaugh ended up receiving another four-year, $13 million deal a month later.

The Baltimore Ravens traded for Jim Harbaugh in 1998, but he only played only one season with them. He turned up for the San Diego Chargers for two seasons before playing for both the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers in 2001 before retiring.

Jim Harbaugh's coaching career

Jim Harbaugh started coaching in 1994 while he was playing in the NFL. He was an unpaid assistant coach under his father, Jack Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky. He acted more as a scout and recruiter for his father from 1994 to 2001.

After retiring from the NFL, he joined the Oakland Raiders as their quarterback coach. He helped Rich Gannon get to Super Bowl XXXVII, and win the MVP award and the Pro Bowl in 2002. In 2004, he became head coach for the first time with the University of San Diego, where he would win two Pioneer Football League championships.

From 2007 to 2010, Jim Harbaugh coached Stanford, and led the Cardinals to their first 11-win season in 2010. He then left the NCAA to sign a five-year, $25 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers, where he went 44-19-1 in four years, with a trip to the Super Bowl.

Harbaugh returned to the NCAA to coach Michigan on a seven-year, $35 million deal. After the 2020 season, Michigan gave Jim Harbaugh a five-year extension worth $30 million, keeping him with the Wolverines until 2025.

Based on his current deal, Jim Harbaugh earned an extra $1 million for winning the Big Ten championship, as well as another $500,000 for reaching the CFP semi-finals. He will get another $1 million if he wins the championship game.

Jim Harbaugh's net worth and investments

As of 2021, Jim Harbaugh's net worth is estimated at between $20-25 million, which is closer to $25 million after his recent incentives.

Harbaugh also has investments outside his football career, which contribute to his net worth. He bought a home in California in 2012 for $6.3 million, and listed it a few months ago for $12,98 million. He also has a second home in California that he rents out for between $15,000-35,000 per month.

He has appeared on shows like Saved the Bell in the 90s. Jim Harbaugh is also the co-owner of Panther Racing, part of the IndyCar Series that has won two championships.

