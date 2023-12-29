Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines are making their third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Despite their top-ranked and undefeated status, Harbaugh is wary of the dangers that the No.5 Alabama Crimson Tide pose under the guidance of Nick Saban.

Before the Rose Bowl showdown on Jan. 1, Harbaugh and his players indulged in a day at Disneyland. For Harbaugh, the Rose Bowl holds a special place, rooted in childhood memories of watching the game on New Year's Day. He shared,

“The Rose Bowl goes back to the real early years growing up in Ohio, and Michigan, and Iowa. Six, Seven, Eight, Nine, 10, 11 years old, waking up on New Year's Day and watching the Rose Bowl.”

“The sunshine, the palm trees, the mountains, the parade, the game, the Disneyland, and I want to go there someday. I want to play in that game. To have that all come true, you know, to have it come to be real life, it's just, it feels real blessed."

For Jim Harbaugh, Disneyland truly lives up to its slogan as the "happiest place on Earth," with the added sentiment that, as a coach, the ultimate happiness is found in a winning locker room after a game like the Rose Bowl.

Will the Rose Bowl be Jim Harbaugh's last game with Michigan?

Jim Harbaugh's potential NFL return has gained momentum, with ESPN's Adam Schefter addressing the matter on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' According to Schefter, if the Michigan Wolverines secure a national championship, the likelihood of Harbaugh transitioning to the NFL significantly increases.

Schefter hints at Harbaugh's ultimate goal: to secure a Super Bowl victory, an ambition that eluded him with the 49ers in 2013. Schefter also emphasized the financial aspect if Jim Harbaugh decides to go to the NFL. He estimates a potential annual salary of $14-15 million in the NFL for the Michigan HC.

When Harbaugh started at Michigan in 2015, it was all about re-establishing the school's football legacy. With two consecutive CFP appearances and three Big Ten titles, winning a national championship would mark a mission accomplished for the former San Francisco 49ers coach.

