Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has had quite a successful season with the Wolverines this campaign. His team is undefeated and three-peated the Big Ten championship by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes. Furthermore, Michigan won the CFP Rose Bowl semifinal against Alabama in overtime and will now face Washington to clinch their first natty since 1997.

Amid all the preparations going into the Michigan vs Washington showdown, Jim Harbaugh came forward to reveal a little secret. This secret involves his sleep routine that, according to him, has been effective in Michigan's success so far.

According to Harbaugh, he doesn't sleep the night before an important game. Instead, he sleeps for the game two nights before the actual contest. Thus, he avoids sleeping a night before the important game since he doesn't sleep well.

"Two nights before is the sleep you play on. I have no scientific evidence to present to you on that. I just know when I played and sometimes when I coached, too, sometimes the night before the game I don't really sleep great. So I've convinced myself that if I get a good sleep the night before the night before a game it's a great night of sleep there."

While some may not agree with Jim Harbaugh's sleep technique, it seems to be working for the 60-year-old. After missing out on a CFP Championship appearance last year following a loss to TCU, Michigan is en route to potentially win their first natty under Harbaugh on Monday night. Can the Wolverines end their drought of national championship win?

Jim Harbaugh has some words of wisdom for his players ahead of the CFP Championship game

After Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines arrived in Houston for the national championship game, ESPN's Molly McGrath caught hold of Harbaugh on the tarmac following their landing.

McGrath then asked the Michigan coach what his message was for his team ahead of their game against Washington. Harbaugh replied by stating:

"Just do them. Keep doing them. You know, and it's working. Want to get better at something? Work a little bit harder. And whatever you do, don't get a big head. Just do them. It's a special team."

The Michigan vs Washington game will kick off at around 7:30 p.m. ET on January 8.

