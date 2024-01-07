NCAAF
  What channel is the CFP National Championship on? Time, TV & live stream for the Michigan vs Washington showdown

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jan 07, 2024 22:34 IST
Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies
The Michigan vs Washington showdown for the CFP National Championship is set to be played on Monday. Both teams have remained undefeated this season and will now be looking to be crowned as the best team of 2023-24.

The Michigan Wolverines three-peated the Big Ten Championship by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-0 in December. With a 13-0 campaign in the bag following this victory, they secured a berth in the playoff and won the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

On the other hand, the Washington Huskies won their first Pac-12 championship under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer. This guaranteed them a spot in the playoff and thwarted the Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl.

What channel is the CFP National Championship on?

Live Stream: Fans can stream the CFP National Championship on Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

The most affordable way to watch the live stream of the Michigan vs Washington game is using the Sling Orange package. For $40 per month, fans will have access to 40 channels, including ESPN.

TV Channel: On television the game will be broadcast on the ESPN network, which is generally available on cable and satellite networks.

What time is the Michigan vs Washington CFP National Championship?

Date: Monday, January 8

Time: The CFP championship game is slated to kick off in the evening. It is expected to start at around 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT.

What to expect in the CFP National Championship?

The CFP National Championship is going to be a clash between two coaches looking for their first national championship win with their respective teams. Both teams have clashed with each other 11 times so far.

The Wolverines currently lead the series 8-5 and are on a two-game winning streak over Washington. Their last victory was back in the 2021 season when they won 31-10 at their home ground in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh was the coach of the Wolverines back then and Washington was under the leadership of Jimmy Lake.

With the kind of reputation DeBoer has built in just two years and as his team faces Harbaugh's Wolverines, one can expect a high-octane game.

Who will be the starting QB for the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP National Championship?

Michigan is going to continue with their start signal-caller J.J. McCarthy as the QB1 on Monday. So far this season, McCarthy has recorded 2,851 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.

Who will be the starting QB for the Washington Huskies in the CFP National Championship?

2023 Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. will gear up one last time for the Huskies. Penix Jr. has been an indispensable part of the team during his two-year stint and has established himself as one of the best QBs in college football.

This season, Penix Jr. compiled 4,648 passing yards and 35 TD passes, along with nine interceptions.

Michigan's 2023-24 results so far

WKDATEOPPONENTRESULTW-L (CONF)HI PASSHI RUSHHI REC
1Sat, 02 Sepvs team-logo East Carolina PiratesW 30 - 31 - 0 (0 - 0)J.J. McCarthy 280Blake Corum 73Roman Wilson 78
2Sat, 09 Sepvs team-logo UNLV RebelsW 35 - 72 - 0 (0 - 0)J.J. McCarthy 278Blake Corum 80Roman Wilson 89
3Sat, 16 Sepvs team-logo Bowling Green FalconsW 31 - 63 - 0 (0 - 0)J.J. McCarthy 143Blake Corum 101Cornelius Johnson 71
4Sat, 23 Sepvs team-logo Rutgers Scarlet KnightsW 31 - 74 - 0 (1 - 0)J.J. McCarthy 214Blake Corum 97Christian Dremel 85
5Sat, 30 Sep@ team-logo Nebraska CornhuskersW 45 - 75 - 0 (2 - 0)Heinrich Haarberg 199Joshua Fleeks 74Billy Kemp IV 61
6Sat, 07 Oct@ team-logo Minnesota Golden GophersW 52 - 106 - 0 (3 - 0)J.J. McCarthy 219Blake Corum 69Cornelius Johnson 86
7Sat, 14 Octvs team-logo Indiana HoosiersW 52 - 77 - 0 (4 - 0)J.J. McCarthy 222Benjamin Hall 58Colston Loveland 80
8Sat, 21 Oct@ team-logo Michigan State SpartansW 49 - 08 - 0 (5 - 0)J.J. McCarthy 287Blake Corum 59AJ Barner 99
9BYE WEEK
10Sat, 04 Novvs team-logo Purdue BoilermakersW 41 - 139 - 0 (6 - 0)J.J. McCarthy 335Tyrone Tracy Jr. 61Roman Wilson 143
11Sat, 11 Nov@ team-logo Penn State Nittany LionsW 24 - 1510 - 0 (7 - 0)Drew Allar 70Blake Corum 145Tyler Warren 25
12Sat, 18 Nov@ team-logo Maryland TerrapinsW 31 - 2411 - 0 (8 - 0)Taulia Tagovailoa 247Blake Corum 94Kaden Prather 81
13Sat, 25 Novvs team-logo Ohio State BuckeyesW 30 - 2412 - 0 (9 - 0)Kyle McCord 271Blake Corum 88Marvin Harrison Jr. 118
14Sat, 02 Dec@ team-logo Iowa HawkeyesW 26 - 013 - 0 (9 - 0)J.J. McCarthy 147Blake Corum 52Cornelius Johnson 64

Post Season:

DATEOpponentRESULT
January 1 (CFP Rose Bowl)Alabama Crimson TideW 27-20 (OT)

Washington's 2023-24 results so far

WKDATEOPPONENTRESULTW-L (CONF)HI PASSHI RUSHHI REC
1Sat, 02 Sepvs team-logo Boise State BroncosW 56 - 191 - 0 (0 - 0)Michael Penix Jr. 450George Holani 51Rome Odunze 132
2Sat, 09 Sepvs team-logo Tulsa Golden HurricaneW 43 - 102 - 0 (0 - 0)Michael Penix Jr. 409Jordan Ford 67Jalen McMillan 120
3Sat, 16 Sep@ team-logo Michigan State SpartansW 41 - 73 - 0 (0 - 0)Michael Penix Jr. 473Tybo Rogers 74Rome Odunze 180
4Sat, 23 Sepvs team-logo California Golden BearsW 59 - 324 - 0 (1 - 0)Michael Penix Jr. 304Dillon Johnson 66Ja'Lynn Polk 127
5Sat, 30 Sep@ team-logo Arizona WildcatsW 31 - 245 - 0 (2 - 0)Michael Penix Jr. 363Dillon Johnson 91Germie Bernard 98
6BYE WEEK
7Sat, 14 Octvs team-logo Oregon DucksW 36 - 336 - 0 (3 - 0)Bo Nix 337Bucky Irving 127Troy Franklin 154
8Sat, 21 Octvs team-logo Arizona State Sun DevilsW 15 - 77 - 0 (4 - 0)Michael Penix Jr. 275DeCarlos Brooks 63Ja'Lynn Polk 102
9Sat, 28 Oct@ team-logo Stanford CardinalW 42 - 338 - 0 (5 - 0)Michael Penix Jr. 369Dillon Johnson 84Ja'Lynn Polk 148
10Sat, 04 Nov@ team-logo USC TrojansW 52 - 429 - 0 (6 - 0)Caleb Williams 312Dillon Johnson 256Tahj Washington 122
11Sat, 11 Novvs team-logo Utah UtesW 35 - 2810 - 0 (7 - 0)Michael Penix Jr. 332Dillon Johnson 104Devaughn Vele 145
12Sat, 18 Nov@ team-logo Oregon State BeaversW 22 - 2011 - 0 (8 - 0)DJ Uiagalelei 164Damien Martinez 123Rome Odunze 106
13Sat, 25 Novvs team-logo Washington State CougarsW 24 - 2112 - 0 (9 - 0)Cameron Ward 317Dillon Johnson 82Rome Odunze 120
14Fri, 01 Decvs team-logo Oregon DucksW 34 - 3113 - 0 (9 - 0)Michael Penix Jr. 319Dillon Johnson 152Jalen McMillan 131

Post Season:

DATEOPPONENTRESULT
January 1 (CFP Sugar Bowl)Texas Longhorns W 37-31

