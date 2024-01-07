The Michigan vs Washington showdown for the CFP National Championship is set to be played on Monday. Both teams have remained undefeated this season and will now be looking to be crowned as the best team of 2023-24.

The Michigan Wolverines three-peated the Big Ten Championship by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-0 in December. With a 13-0 campaign in the bag following this victory, they secured a berth in the playoff and won the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

On the other hand, the Washington Huskies won their first Pac-12 championship under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer. This guaranteed them a spot in the playoff and thwarted the Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is the CFP National Championship on?

Live Stream: Fans can stream the CFP National Championship on Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

The most affordable way to watch the live stream of the Michigan vs Washington game is using the Sling Orange package. For $40 per month, fans will have access to 40 channels, including ESPN.

TV Channel: On television the game will be broadcast on the ESPN network, which is generally available on cable and satellite networks.

What time is the Michigan vs Washington CFP National Championship?

Date: Monday, January 8

Time: The CFP championship game is slated to kick off in the evening. It is expected to start at around 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT.

What to expect in the CFP National Championship?

The CFP National Championship is going to be a clash between two coaches looking for their first national championship win with their respective teams. Both teams have clashed with each other 11 times so far.

The Wolverines currently lead the series 8-5 and are on a two-game winning streak over Washington. Their last victory was back in the 2021 season when they won 31-10 at their home ground in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh was the coach of the Wolverines back then and Washington was under the leadership of Jimmy Lake.

With the kind of reputation DeBoer has built in just two years and as his team faces Harbaugh's Wolverines, one can expect a high-octane game.

Who will be the starting QB for the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP National Championship?

Michigan is going to continue with their start signal-caller J.J. McCarthy as the QB1 on Monday. So far this season, McCarthy has recorded 2,851 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.

Who will be the starting QB for the Washington Huskies in the CFP National Championship?

2023 Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. will gear up one last time for the Huskies. Penix Jr. has been an indispensable part of the team during his two-year stint and has established himself as one of the best QBs in college football.

This season, Penix Jr. compiled 4,648 passing yards and 35 TD passes, along with nine interceptions.

Michigan's 2023-24 results so far

Post Season:

DATE Opponent RESULT January 1 (CFP Rose Bowl) Alabama Crimson Tide W 27-20 (OT)

Washington's 2023-24 results so far

Post Season:

DATE OPPONENT RESULT January 1 (CFP Sugar Bowl) Texas Longhorns W 37-31

Read More: Who is singing the national anthem at the CFP championship 2024? More about Michigan vs Washington CFB matchup