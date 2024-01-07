Who are CFP National championship announcers today? All about Michigan vs Washington game's coverage team

The Michigan vs Washington CFP Championship game on Monday will decide the national winner of the 2023 college football season. Both teams have had an incredible record this season, going undefeated.

The Michigan Wolverines advanced to the playoffs after winning the Big Ten championship, where they faced the Alabama Crimson Tide. Jim Harbaugh's team clinched a 27-20 win in OT, thanks to a touchdown by RB Blake Corum. Can Harbaugh go on to secure his first natty as the Wolverines coach?

Meanwhile, the Washington Huskies had an impressive season under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer. After winning the Pac-12 championship by beating Oregon, they faced the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Sugar Bowl semifinal showdown. The Huskies clinched a 37-31 win and will look forward to their first national title since 1991.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In this article, we take a look at the game announcers for the Michigan vs Washington championship final.

Who is broadcasting the College football championship?

The Michigan vs Washington national championship game will be broadcast by ESPN on television. Fans can catch all the action if they have access to the ESPN network on cable or satellite television.

Moreover, fans can also watch the live stream of the game on various streaming platforms like Sling TV, Fubo TV and others.

Who is calling the national championship game on ESPN today?

The ESPN crew that will call the Michigan vs Washington showdown includes Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbsreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath and Bill Lemonnier.

Fowler will be the play-by-play caller of the game, while Herbsreit will be the analyst. Lemonnier will act as the rules analyst of the CFP championship game, while Molly McGrath and Holly Rowe will be present at the NRG Stadium as the sideline reporters.

Why is the national championship game on ESPN?

The national championship game will be broadcast on ESPN because of the rights agreement between the College Football Playoffs and ESPN. As per that, ESPN holds the primary rights for the playoffs, which is why the national championship is broadcast on their channel.

While both ESPN and ABC are under the same parent company Disney, all the sports coverage for the network was consolidated under ESPN in 2006. Furthermore, broadcasting the CFP Championship game on ESPN proves to be a better decision for the company financially.

What to expect in the Michigan vs Washington CFP Championship game today?

The Michigan vs Washington showdown will be a battle between two teams who went unbeaten this season. The game will also be a clash between quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr, who are considered to be top-class in college football.

With both teams winning their last national championship in the 90s, the stage is set for one of them to end their long drought. It will be interesting to see whether Jim Harbaugh or Kalen DeBoer will emerge victorious in this highly anticipated CFP championship game.

Top players not playing in the National Championship today

Michigan Wolverines

CJ Stokes, RB Leon Franklin, RB Zac Zinter, OL Karmello English, WR Logan Forbes, WR

Washington Huskies

Vincent Nunley, S James Smith, CB Dylan Morris, QB Cameron Davis, QB Gaard Memelaar, OL Giles Jackson, WR

Read More: What channel is the CFP National Championship on? Time, TV & live stream for the Michigan vs Washington showdown