Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh goes down memory lane as former Michigan HC goes back to LA Chargers roots

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh realized his dream of winning a national championship with the Wolverines in the 2023 season. After nine seasons in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh is transitioning into the NFL. He has been announced as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

As Harbaugh gears up for his new coaching journey, his daughter Grace has shown her support. She recently shared a photograph on her Instagram story in which a young Harbaugh could be seen in his uniform while he was playing for the Chargers. The post was originally shared by the team's official Instagram account.

Jim Harbaugh played as a quarterback for the Chargers for two seasons(1999-2000) back when they were known as the San Diego Chargers. He was initially brought in from the Baltimore Ravens as a backup for starter Ryan Leaf. However, after Leaf suffered a season-ending injury in training camp, Harbaugh played as a starter for most of the 1999 season.

During the 2000 campaign, the now 60-year-old played in seven games, playing as QB1 in five of those appearances. During his stint with the Chargers, Harbaugh went on to compile 2,761 passing yards with 10 TD passes in 1999 and 1,416 passing yards and eight TD passes in 2000. Throughout his NFL career, he played in 177 games and had 140 starts altogether.

Jim Harbaugh's daughter congratulates former Michigan QB J.J McCarthy and his girlfriend for their engagement

Coach Harbaugh is not the only one to leave Ann Arbor after winning the national championship. His prized QB JJ McCarthy, who was instrumental in the Wolverines' offense and their national championship triumph, decided to forgo his final year of eligibility as he declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

While McCarthy now prepares for his professional NFL journey, he recently announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend and pillar of support Katya Kuropas. He shared a post on Instagram along with his girlfriend and their puppy Marley with the location tagged as 'engaged'.

Harbaugh's daughter Grace took to the comments to congratulate the couple on taking the next step in their romantic journey.

"Congratulations", Grace wrote along with a heart emoji.

As Harbaugh gears up for his new journey, he will have his sights on a new goal — to win a Super Bowl. But it will also be interesting to witness how JJ McCarthy adjusts to the big leagues.

