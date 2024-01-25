3 things Jim Harbaugh must do to succeed as Chargers head coach

Jim Harbaugh has entered the cauldron of being the leader of the Los Angeles Chargers. Not many have succeeded in the role but Harbaugh has something special. The successful years in San Francisco, including a Super Bowl appearance against his brother John, show how good the brothers are as leaders.

College is out and it's back to the NFL, as the Chargers have confirmed Jim Harbaugh as their new coach. There is a lot to do for the new head coach. Here are three essential things:

#3. Cut out fourth-down habits

Other than the still hard-to-believe playoff meltdown in Jacksonville, Brandon Staley will be most known for his fourth-down bravery. We've seen a trend where fourth-down attempts are higher than ever and Staley may have been a factor in that. However, when it does not work, you need to know that it's time to stop. Several Chargers games over the last two years have swung in the opponents' favor because of failed fourth-down attempts.

You have to be wise and know your limits on fourth down. Jim Harbaugh will no doubt be able to determine the right course.

#2. Turn to youthful players

You don't have to look too far to see how youth can be fully taken advantage of. The Chiefs had the youngest defense in 2022 and won the Super Bowl. The Green Bay Packers have a young team this season and made it all the way to the divisional. No one can deny the talent of the likes of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Khali Mack, but they are not getting any younger. Quentin Johnson, the 2023 Chargers first-round pick, had several back-breaking drops and did not live up to the hype.

An ex-college coach is the perfect person to rally these young players and bring them slowly to the level required in the NFL. Jim Harbaugh needs to make the most of the Chargers draft picks.

#1. Protect Justin Herbert and give him confidence

A new exciting change at offensive coordinator seemed like it would be key to the rise of Justin Herbert. Unfortunately, Herbert's season ended early but it was already season-over before his injury. Without question, one of the greatest arms we've seen in the league is not being fully taken advantage of. Justin Herbert's fourth-quarter clutch gene does not appear nearly enough.

Herbert's more than good enough to lead this team into the playoffs but he has one big foe. A 2-5 record against Patrick Mahomes is actually pretty respectable for most, but not for Herbert. The Chiefs completely run the division and that still happened in 2023 despite a rare Chiefs meltdown.

Jim Harbaugh has no choice but to jump Andy Reid and Mahomes. It's similar to how the AFC East was under the tenure of Tom Brady. If you can't beat Mahomes, you can't make it to the Super Bowl.