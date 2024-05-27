  • home icon
  • Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace pens heartfelt letter reflecting on her time at Michigan University: "This sport changed me"

Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace pens heartfelt letter reflecting on her time at Michigan University: "This sport changed me"

By Neha Joshi
Grace Harbaugh&rsquo;s graduation snaps.
Former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is not the only one leaving the university. His daughter, Grace Harbaugh, graduated from Michigan on Sunday and posted several shots from her graduation shoot on IG. The pictures featured her posing in the pool wearing a graduation cap and gown, alongside throwback snaps of her team.

Grace, who played water polo at the University of Michigan, also penned a heartfelt message reflecting on her time as a student and athlete.

"Back in 2018, in a journal entry, I wrote: 'I don’t care if I never play one minute or if I start every game, I just want to be on this team. I want to go to Michigan more than anything in the world. I wonder who I’ll become. I hope that one day I’ll be able to say I made it on senior day.'
"From San Diego to Ann Arbor, water polo was my life for over a decade. This sport changed me as a person, shaped me as a woman, and gave me best friends and family. Eternally grateful for everyone and everything. 🤍"

Enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, Grace shared more than just poolside graduation photos, posing for the camera in a black dress and a convocation gown:

Jim Harbaugh’s daughter supported Michigan throughout her time there

Grace always supported Blue & Maize and used her social media accounts to spread her love for the team. After the team won the 2023 NCAA championship game, she celebrated the victory as seen on her Instagram Story:

She also defended Jim Harbaugh when he faced accusations related to recruitment issues and sign-stealing. Additionally, she often went to games to cheer for the Wolverines. However, it remains to be seen whether Grace will continue attending games now that Jim Harbaugh has left.

