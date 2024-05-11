In Photos: Jim Harbaugh’s daughter Grace Harbaugh shows off all-black outfit as she bids farewell to University of Michigan

Grace Harbaugh is leaving the University of Michigan months after her father, Jim Harbaugh, had announced that he'll no longer serve as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. He moved to the NFL to coach the Las Vegas Raiders.

Grace is bidding farewell to the Blue & Maize because she has graduated from Michigan University, where she was enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts.

Harbaugh's daughter uploaded several pictures on Instagram from her graduation day in a stunning all-black outfit. She captioned the post:

"5 years and 2 degrees later. forever go blue 💙💛"

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fiancee - Katya Kuropas also commented on Grace's photographs. She wrote:

"So gorg!!!"

Screenshot via Instagram

With this, the Harbuaghs have finally severed their connection with Michigan. However, a bond like this remains the hearts of many, and it will be nostalgic for the Michigan faithful if Jim Harbaugh or his daughter grace were to return to Ann Arbor in the 2024 college football season.

Grace Harbaugh is a 'FOREVER BLUE'

Grace Harbaugh has time and time portrayed herself as an ardent supporter of the Blue & Maize. Throughout this championship-winning 2023 season, Grace used her online presence to be vocal about her allegiance to the team.

In an Instagram post following Michigan's victory over the Washington Huskies in the national championship game, Jim Harbaugh’s daughter shared her reaction on IG, captioning it with a simple message:

"Go blue forever."

Her support for the Wolverines is not just during celebratory moments. She’s defended her father's team amid controversies and challenges faced throughout the season, especially - recruitment issues and accusations of sign-stealing.

Following Michigan's thrilling win against Nick Saban’s Alabama in the CFP playoff semifinals, Grace didn't hesitate to address critics, captioning her Instagram story:

"Evil Empire laughing all the way to the natty."

Her presence in the 2023 CFB Season at Wolverines' games in Ann Arbor was a common sight, where she stood alongside fellow fans, proudly sporting the Michigan Wolverines.

