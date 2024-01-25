After taking the Michigan Wolverines all the way to the national title, Jim Harbaugh is headed for the next chapter of his coaching career. Harbaugh has decided to leave Ann Arbor to coach the LA Chargers in the NFL.

Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, dropped his first reaction to the change on Instagram. Calling it the perfect ending, James said he will never forget the part of his life in Michigan. Like a true Wolverine, he will always be proud of it.

Here is the full message dropped by Jim Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, after the Michigan Wolverines coach took up the LA Chargers job:

“I went to Michigan for five years. I got there the same year my dad did, and was there for all the ups and downs. 9 years of my life. Winning the national championship there was something we all dreamt about, and it happened. It was the perfect ending to a part of my life that I will ALWAYS remember and be proud of.”

In an earlier social media post, the Delta Airlines flight attendant expressed his happiness at his dad taking a step back into the NFL. His happiness was even more that it was Los Angeles where coach Harbaugh was headed to as someone who "grew up in San Diego."

“As someone who grew up in San Diego……Let's Gooooooooo! We’re going to LA,” James wrote, sharing the Chargers’ confirmation.

This won't be the national champion head coach's first stint in the NFL. It won't be his first time coaching an NFL team from California, either.

A look at Jim Harbaugh's previous stint in the NFL

Jim Harbaugh took up the head coaching role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and spent four seasons with the team. He inherited a roster that had just finished the 2010 season with a 6-10 overall record and immediately turned it around. In his final season in San Francisco, the 49ers finished 13-3 in the regular season and went all the way to the NFC championship game.

The second season was even better when the team reached the Super Bowl. It was a clash of the Harbaugh brothers, with John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens taking the Lombardi Trophy home that season. Overall, Jim’s 49ers won 44 games over four seasons under him and lost 19. He had a 5-3 playoff record with the NFC giants.

Harbaugh then took up the Michigan job in 2015 and, over the next nine years, ended the Wolverines national title drought that had gone on for more than two and half decades. Will he have the same impact with the Chargers?

