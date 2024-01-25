Is Deion Sanders to Michigan a potential move after Jim Harbaugh leaves for NFL? Exploring latest rumors around Coach Prime

After fulfilling his dream of winning a national championship, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is leaving for the NFL. joining the Los Angeles Chargers as their new head coach. And one of the rumored possible candidates to replace him in Ann Arbor is Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

With Jim Harbaugh leaving Ann Arbor, the question now arises as to who could replace him and guide the Wolverines in the future. Among the list of possible candidates, Fox Sports analyst Doug Goutillebb hinted at Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime does have a reputation for coaching in the college football scene. But the decision to leave Boulder for Ann Arbor is one that does not make sense for him in any possible way.

First of all, Sanders' whole family is in Colorado. His sons Shedeur and Shilo play for him as a part of the football program, while his daughter Shelomi is part of the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball roster.

When his name was rumored during the Texas A&M head coach job opening, Sanders talked about how he is not planning on leaving Boulder anytime soon.

"I'm here. I tell them my mother's here. My sister's here. My dog is here. My daughter is here. Three of my sons are here. My other daughter comes to darn near every home game. We're here. I get mail here. Pay taxes here. I'm here."

The second reason why Deion Sanders is not a feasible Jim Harbaugh replacement in Ann Arbor is the fact that it will not make any season financially.

According to the buyout clause of his five-year, $29.5 million contract with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders would owe Colorado $15 million if he left after the 2023 season. Thus, he would lose around $10 million if he decided to replace Jim Harbaugh in Michigan.

Could Michigan OC Sherrone Moore replace Jim Harbaugh as the head coach?

While the hunt for Harbaugh's replacement begins, the program might have a suitable candidate from their own coaching staff in the form of Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. Moore was the acting head coach when Harbaugh served his second three-game suspension during the 2023 season.

During his stint as the interim head coach, Sherrone Moore secured a 4-0 record with the Wolverines, despite the wins being added to Harbaugh's record. And these were not just any wins but victories against teams like Penn State and Ohio State.

Moore has already proven his worth, although he has never been a head coach during his entire coaching career.

The Michigan Wolverines have quite the task at hand. However, they will be evaluating all their possible options and outcomes before finally arriving at a logical conclusion.

