Jim Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, is as excited as his father for the Michigan Wolverines reaching the CFP championship game. James has also made his way to Houston, Texas, to witness the Michigan-Washington showdown for the national championship live and extend his support for his father's team.

As Jim Harbaugh and his team prepare for the high-octane showdown, James penned a heartwarming message for Michigan. In an Instagram story, Harbaugh's son shared a photo of himself on the field surrounded by Michigan fans. In the story, he expressed his gratitude to everyone for their constant support and the memories they made throughout their time in Michigan.

He wrote about how his father and the Wolverines are finally realizing their dreams of a national championship appearance. James then wished Michigan all the best for its biggest hurdle under his father as coach.

"I'm so grateful for everything we've been through here since 2015," James Harbaugh wrote. "The good, and especially the bad. I'm grateful for my family, friends, the fans... We've waited SO long for this. We're at the National Championship! Go blue!"

Credits: James Harbaugh's Instagram

Jim Harbaugh's son shows off his Michigan merchandise ahead of the CFP championship game

Just like his sister, Grace Harbaugh, James showed off his Michigan merchandise to his followers on social media before the national championship game against Washington.

Jim Harbaugh's son posted an Instagram story of a cream-colored hat with a Michigan logo and a rose sewn on it. The rose symbolized their journey this season and their victory over Alabama in the CFP semifinal in the Rose Bowl.

"National Championship tomorrow.....r u kidding??

"National Championship tomorrow.....r u kidding??

Rose Bowl: Jim Harbaugh

Do you think Harbaugh can go all the way and win his first national championship with Michigan since taking over in 2015? Let us know your thoughts below.

