The national championship game is around the corner, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace Harbaugh, is understandably excited about it. She took to Instagram to share that feeling with the fans by posting a snap of herself in a Wolverines-themed outfit.

The stage is set for the College Football Playoff showdown, and the fans eagerly await the game's kickoff between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies on Monday night.

The teams, the fans and the families of the people involved in it, including coach Harbaugh, have already made their way to Houston. Grace knew it was just a matter of one final night's rest before the day of reckoning was finally upon the college football world.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“One more sleep,” Grace wrote in her Instagram story.

Screenshot from Instagram

The University of Michigan student wore a black top with blue denim jeans. She completed her look with a Michigan jacket, supporting the Wolverines on such a big occasion.

It isn't the first time that Grace Harbaugh has publicly backed the team helmed by her father. Earlier, she shared a photo of herself from Houston, sporting an Army-colored Michigan cap.

There have been numerous occasions throughout the 2023 season when she gave a shout-out to the Wolverines in one way or the other.

Also read: PHOTOS: Michigan cheerleaders take off in hunt for 12th CFP national championship title as Houston lights up for grand day

The national championship game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Fans who can't make their way into the stadium can catch the game live on ESPN.

Stage set for Jim Harbaugh's Michigan's final showdown against Washington in College Football Playoff

Michigan has been dominant this season, dispatching everyone who came in its way with relative ease. The Wolverines finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record to find a place in the Big Ten championship game, where they won the title with a blowout 36-0 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Then, in the CFP semifinal, came the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl, a team that is always tricky to deal with in the playoff stage. But Jim Harbaugh's boys also dealt with Nick Saban’s tactics with a 27-20 overtime triumph. They are just one step away from their first national title since 1997.

But their opponents have been equally ferocious. Led by the 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies haven't lost a single game this season. They won the Pac-12 title with a 34-31 win over the Oregon Ducks. So the Wolverines can't take Washington lightly, even if they lead the overall series against the Huskies 8-5.

The stage is set for the biggest game in college football season. Who will become the champion when the dust at the NRG Stadium settles? Will it be the team supported by Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace?

Also read: Jim Harbaugh reveals his little sleep secret behind Michigan's success ahead of CFP national championship: "I have no scientific evidence"