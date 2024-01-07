Jim Harbaugh and the No.1 Michigan Wolverines are ready for the final game of the 2023 college football season. They will play the undefeated No.2 Washington Huskies for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace, reached Texas and posted some stories on Instagram, letting everyone know she is here for the ultimate game.

Grace has shared the picturesque landscape of Houston, Texas, during sunset in one of the stories. Her caption reads,

"h-town."

Screenshot via Instagram

She shared a cute snap of herself in another story. She can be seen standing in front of a mirror wearing a baggy outfit. It comprised a loose-fit off-white hoodie and an army print cap with the Michigan University logo. Her caption read,

"go blue."

Screenshot via Instagram

Jim Harbaugh faced a tough season owing to his involvement in the alleged sign-stealing scandal. Grace Harbaugh has been a pillar of support for her dad. She extended her support throughout the season, whether on the field at Ann-Arbor or through social media.

When Grace Harbaugh shared the pre-game day routine before the rivalry game

Grace Harbaugh had once unveiled her pre-game day routine on social media before the rivalry game between Michigan and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The anticipation for the Wolverines vs. Buckeyes clash was soaring with implications for the Big Ten East.

Jim Harbaugh was absent from the sidelines due to a three-game suspension related to the alleged sign-stealing controversy. Grace Harbaugh shared a live TikTok video with friends to show their support for the blues. They had donned Michigan-themed clothes on Christmas Eve in the video. The caption of the video read,

"T’was the night before the game."

The festive pre-gameday atmosphere exuded a 'Go blue BABYYYYY' spirit.

Jim Harbaugh's suspension lasted till the rivalry game against Ohio State. Nonetheless, it was exciting to see Grace's pre-game rituals on TikTok.

