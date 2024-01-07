PHOTOS: Michigan cheerleaders take off in hunt for 12th CFP national championship title as Houston lights up for grand day

The Michigan cheerleaders are off to back the Wolverines in Houston. The cheer squad posted pics on Instagram to update the fans as they took off to help the team hunt for their 12th national title.

Houston has lit up for the grand day and the No.1 team in the country will be fighting for the glory they last achieved in 1997.

The Wolverines are up against the Washington Huskies in the national championship game on Monday at the NRG Stadium. The team is unbeaten so far and definitely deserving of the No.1 rank they got from both the CFP committee and the AP poll.

The Michigan cheerleaders will be there to back their team with the pride that comes with all of that.

Here are some photos from when the Michigan cheerleaders took off to Houston for the college football national championship game against the Washington Huskies.

"Next stop Houston, TX! 🤠 #GoBlue〽️,” the Michigan cheerleaders wrote in the caption.

With the Monday clash, the 2023 season of college football will come to a close and the nation will get a new champion. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Washington cheerleading squad also took off to Houston to back the Huskies with a social media post of their own. The stage is set and it is expected to be a cracker of a game for the college football world, especially the fans of the two competing programs. But how have they fared against each other in the past?

Ahead of the CFP championship game, a look at the Wolverines-Huskies record

The Wolverines don't play the Huskies every year due to being in different conferences. So, they aren't rivals to each other in a traditional sense.

Both the teams have met each other 13 times in their history and the Wolverines have an upper hand in the all-time series. Michigan has won eight of those 13 games while the Huskies have come out on top five times.

The Wolverines go into the game as favorites to win the title by 4.5 points. It may be due to their dominant performance in the current season. But they wouldn't want to take Michael Penix Jr. and co. lightly. Will the Michigan cheerleaders get to witness their team lift the National title for the first time since 1997?

