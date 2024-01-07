Popular CFB analyst drops his verdict on national championship showdown - “Matchup is terrible for Washington”

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) and No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) are eyeing the most anticipated national championship game with only two days left. Both teams are undefeated and hungry for their first title in decades.

The Wolverines last won in 1997, while the Huskies last won in 1991. The game will take place on Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

On the latest episode of ‘Unnecessary Roughness’, a college football podcast, Kayce Smith, Jack McGuire, and Brandon Walker shared their thoughts on Washington's chances.

Smith wondered if Michigan could dominate Purple and Gold and win by a large margin. McGuire agreed that Michigan had an advantage in the trenches and that their quarterback J.J. McCarthy might not have to do much.

Walker, however, was more emphatic and said that Michigan is a perfect matchup for the Huskies and that he expected them to run all over Washington.

“I think Michigan will have the opportunity to play their style of football and have it matter more than it did tonight. Alabama could match them physically,” said Walker. “I don't think Washington would be able to match them.

“I just think the matchup is terrible for Washington,” he added. “Nobody in the world wants Washington to win more than me. I don't want Dave Portnoy to win. I don't want cheaters to win. I don't want it to happen. My eyeballs tell me the matchup is perfection for Michigan.”

The CFB analyst's remark about not wanting "cheaters" to win alludes to the sign-stealing scandal. Still, he thinks the Wolverines are the big favorites.

The Michigan vs. Washington game is expected to experience thunderstorms

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan and Washington will face off on Monday night in Houston. Wolverines (13-1) clinched its spot with a thrilling 27-20 overtime win over Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. This gave hope to coach Jim Harbaugh for his first title with his alma mater.

The Wolverines last won a national title in 1997, when they edged Huskies State 21-16 in Pasadena. They lead the all-time series against Washington 8-5, with four games played in the Rose Bowl.

Washington (14-0) earned its berth with a 37-31 victory over Texas in the Sugar Bowl, completing an undefeated season. The Huskies are seeking their first national title since 1991 when they beat Michigan in the same venue.

The Purple and Gold named the best passing offense in the nation, averaging 350 yards per game, and ranks 10th in scoring with 37.6 points per game.

The weather could be a factor, as showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Houston area on Monday night, as forecasted by the National Weather Service.

