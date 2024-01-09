Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said how proud he is to be a “Michigan Man” during an interview with Pat McAfee, who also sat down with Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer. The two will face off against each other in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.

Harbaugh has turned the Michigan program around, even though the Wolverines lost in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff the previous two seasons.

No matter what, though, Harbaugh is proud to represent Michigan, his alma mater. He spoke about legacy and what this all means to him.

“When they throw dirt over top of me, if someone could, would eulogize me and say, ‘He was a Michigan Man,’ and that would sum it up," Harbaugh said. "I would feel very good about that.”

Jim Harbaugh on his legacy

Jim Harbaugh can be characterized as a winner. At every place he has coached football, from the University of San Diego, Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers to the Michigan Wolverines, he has always fielded solid competitors with a winning football culture.

Harbaugh led the top-ranked Wolverines (14-0) to an undefeated season to appear in the national championship game on Monday night.

While Harbaugh built great football teams, a championship has always been elusive. He lost multiple NFC championship games and lost the Super Bowl to his own brother, John Harbaugh, the coach of the Baltimore Ravens, while with the 49ers.

