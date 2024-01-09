Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has enjoyed the complete support of his family throughout a turbulent yet unbeaten season. He led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship with a 34-13 win against the Washington Huskies on Monday.

Harbaugh, the coach's son, was present for the clash against the Huskies. After the game, he posted pictures from the event on his Instagram stories celebrating the win.

James Harbaugh gets emotional pre-game

James Harbaugh got emotional about the journey the Wolverines had taken over the years to get to the championship game.

He penned an emotional tribute to the team and his father on Instagram, celebrating the milestones on his Instagram stories before the game began and pinpointing the highs and lows the team has gone through over the years.

Can Jim Harbaugh finally leave after controversial season?

Jim Harbaugh has had one of the most controversial seasons for a college football coach recently. He began the season with a self-imposed three-game ban for his part in an alleged recruitment saga during the COVID-19 dead period.

Next up, the accusations of in-game sign stealing were leveled against his team and staffer, Connor Stalions, emerged. Harbaugh also caught some of the flak and missed three further games as punishment by the Big Ten.

As a result of his woes, Jim Harbaugh has been linked with a move to various NFL teams after leading the San Fransisco 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2013.

After the win against the Washington Huskies, he spoke passionately about his views on the charges that have hounded him all season, perhaps feeling vindicated with the national championship win.

"Off-the-field issues — we are innocent. We stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent, and I'd just like to point that out. These guys are innocent.

"(To) overcome that, it wasn't that hard because we knew we were innocent. So, that's really what I wanted to say. It went exactly as we wanted it to go. It went exactly as we wanted it to go," Harbaugh said.

He also addressed questions about his future as the coach of the Michigan Wolverines with an intense answer:

“I just want to enjoy this. I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be ‘What’s next? What’s the future?’ I hope to have a future. I hope there’s a tomorrow, a day after tomorrow, a next week, a next month, a next year.”

Jim Harbaugh has been linked with a move to the NFL for a while now. The national championship win might provide the perfect exit for the controversial coach.