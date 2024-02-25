Jim Harbaugh and his son Jay Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship this season. Both of them have left Ann Arbor and are settling into their new lives as NFL coaches in different cities.

While Coach Harbaugh has taken over the Los Angeles Chargers, his son has joined the Seattle Seahawks as special teams coach.

Jay has already taken to Seattle's sporting culture in the offseason. He took to Instagram to share a short clip, marking his presence in a Seattle Kraken game. He backed the NHL side of his new home city despite their 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Let's go @seattlekrakken,” Jay Harbaugh wrote in his IG story while sharing a clip of the game he shot from the stands.

Expand Tweet

On Saturday, the Kraken played their 57th game of the season against the Wild at Climate Pledge Arena. The home team's defenseman, Vince Dunn, and right-winger, Jordan Eberle, each scored once. However, Minnesota winger Kiril Kaprizov scored twice to lead the Wild to a 5-2 victory.

Also read: Jim Harbaugh’s son James Harbaugh turns into hypeman as new Chargers HC settles into new role - “Such a sweet look”

Jim Harbaugh getting ready for second NFL coaching chapter

While the Seahawks job is a step up in Jay Harbaugh's career, his dad, Jim Harbaugh, is returning to familiar territory.

It will be his second stint in the NFL, the first one being with the San Francisco 49ers back at the start of the last decade. He has some fond memories of his time in the California capital. He has returned to the state but this time it is for the City of Angels, taking over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Expand Tweet

Harbaugh has taken the 49ers to a Super Bowl, where he faced his brother John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens won the clash of the brothers in February 2013.

Now that both the brothers are in the same conference, the AFC championship game could be another Harbaugh domestic battle. Who will come on top this time?

What do you think of the coaching legacy of the Harbaugh family? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: Michigan transfer portal: List of departing Wolverines after Jim Harbaugh’s NFL switch as 30-day transfer window set to close