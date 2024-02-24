Michigan transfer portal: List of departing Wolverines after Jim Harbaugh’s NFL switch as 30-day transfer window set to close

The Michigan Wolverines are dealing with the departure of their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, who set off for the NFL last month. Harbaugh led the Wolverines to an undefeated national championship last season. Coinciding with his departure, a 30-day transfer portal opened for players in Ann Arbor to decide their future in college football. The window closed on February 23rd, with Sherrone Moore being named Harbaugh's successor.

Let us find out about the players who decided to bid adieu to Michigan during this transfer portal.

Michigan transfer portal: List of departing players

Despite fans worrying about the potential of losing key players during the 30-day window, the Wolverines managed to keep most of their roster intact despite Jim Harbaugh's departure. The only player that the team lost was safety Keon Sabb.

Last season, Sabb appeared in 14 games for the Wolverines and went on to record 28 total tackles and two interceptions for the team. He decided to transfer to Alabama to play for new head coach Kalen DeBoer, under whom he would have a better chance of retaining a starting position on the roster.

Apart from this, there were rumors about star CB Will Johnson making a move as well. However, he later announced that he would remain in Ann Arbor for the upcoming season. This retention of players is a good sign for Sherrone Moore, who will be coaching his first season as an official head coach of a college program in 2024.

Michigan Wolverines must put in the hard yards during the spring portal window

Despite the success of the program in retaining players in the 30-day window, the Wolverines still have a lot of work to put in ahead of the 2024 season. Their starting QB, JJ McCarthy, has declared for the 2024 NFL draft, leaving the team without a returning QB.

The team has the option to choose between Alexi Orji, Jayden Denegal, Jadyn Davis, and Davis Warren. Orji is presumed to be the favorite, but there is a chance that Michigan might use the spring portal to lure in a more established quarterback.

The offense will undergo a major transition after losing the likes of Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson to the draft. However, the defensive line still has decent returning talent, with Ernest Hausmann, Josaiah Stewart, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant in the pack.

Do you think Sherrone Moore will be successful in his tenure? Sound off in the comments section.

