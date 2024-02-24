The announcement by EA Sports that they are working on the rebirth of their CFB game with College Football 25 has left fans excited and impatient. The franchise last saw a CFB game back in 2013 when NCAA College Football 14 was released. Now with the graphical modernization of games, College Football 25 is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Amidst all the excitement surrounding the game, Alabama fans were also excited about another possible inclusion in the game. The rumor mill churning about the possibility of Alabama superfan Roll Tide Willie being in the CFB game as an avatar for gamers left fans in Tuscaloosa in a state of excitement.

The rumor was initially started because of a tweet by Fan Cards that showcased a picture of Roll Tide Willie along with the manager customization options from the game. While the rumors have not been officially verified yet, Alabama fans are sharing their excitement on social media. One fan even tweeted about Roll Tide Willie:

"Director of Player Personnel."

Here are a few more reactions on Roll Tide Willie being a playable character in the game on X, formerly Twitter:

Roll Tide Willie has become a well-recognized name among fans and players of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He went viral on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram for his funny and famous catchphrases like "Blitz Bama Blitz".

Last month, Roll Tide Willie got the opportunity to visit the football team. Everyone including the players were excited about the superfan's visit and they even took photos and videos with him. Malachi Moore shared a video with Roll Tide Willie where he was seen chanting another one of his famous catchphrases, "Don't give a p**s about nothing but the Tide!"

Roll Tide Willie hopeful of Alabama winning College Football National Championship in 2024

The Crimson Tide have gone through a massive change this offseason, especially with the retirement of their legendary coach Nick Saban. But Roll Tide Willie is still hopeful of the team performing at the top of their game and winning the CFP national championship this upcoming season.

During a recent interview with WVUA-23, Roll Tide Willie talked about how he will always remain a Bama faithful and despite Saban's retirement, he believes in Kalen DeBoer to lead the program to glory:

"National Title all the way every year, not just one because we are the greatest", he said. "We're still gonna be the strongest in the nation, Alabama is the greatest. Nick Saban made us the greatest and we are going to stay that way."

Do you think Kalen DeBoer can live up to the expectations surrounding his debut campaign in Tuscaloosa?

