Jim Harbaugh took the Michigan Wolverines to the promised land in the 2023 season, ending the school's two-and-a-half decade-long wait in Ann Arbor. Now, he is headed to Los Angeles for the next chapter of his coaching career. As the new LA Chargers head coach settles into his new role at the SoFi Stadium, his son James Harbaugh decided to turn into his dad’s hype man.

James took to Instagram to share a snap of coach Harbaugh from his unveiling photoshoot in Los Angeles on Thursday. He also gave his verdict on his dad’s look in his new role in the NFL, and most Chargers fans would agree with the Michigan graduate's assessment.

Here is the snap Jim Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, shared as the former Michigan Wolverines coach now pursuing a Super Bowl.

“Such a sweet look,” James wrote in his Instagram story.

James Harbaugh on Coach Harbaugh's unveiling.

The hype is real in the Chargers fan base, and they expect big things from their new coach, including a Super Bowl appearance for the first time since the 1994 season. The franchise has never won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the entirety of its existence.

That drought could finally end, as it happened with the Wolverines, who hadn't won a national title since 1997. Harbaugh made that happen for the Ann Arbor faithful. He would be expected to do something similar for the Chargers nation. James certainly seems to believe it.

Son James Harbaugh’s touching message to Michigan after Jim Harbaugh's departure

James Harbaugh sent a touching message to the Michigan fans after his dad, Jim Harbaugh, stepped down as the Wolverines coach. He said that winning a national championship was a dream of every Michigan fan, including himself. The University of Michigan alum called winning the natty a perfect ending for that part of his life.

“I went to Michigan for five years," James wrote. "I got there the same year my dad did, and was there for all the ups and downs. 9 years of my life. Winning the national championship there was something we all dreamt about, and it happened. It was the perfect ending to a part of my life that I will ALWAYS remember and be proud of.”

James Harbaugh's message to Michigan fans.

While coach Harbaugh will try to get the Chargers their first Super Bowl success in franchise history, his legacy in Ann Arbor will be the responsibility of new Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore. Will everyone involved get what they hope for?

