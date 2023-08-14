Jim Harbaugh suspension memes have CFB Reddit in splits as NCAA revokes Michigan HC's 4-game ban 

The college football world is buzzing with memes relating to the Jim Harbaugh suspension. The NCAA's attempt to suspend the Michigan coach backfired in epic fashion. Reddit exploded with humorous takes on the suspension fiasco that has left everyone, except the NCAA, in splits.

With Michigan's coach left in limbo, fans expressed their thoughts with some golden memes. The situation wasn't just about cheeseburgers, as the NCAA's Derrick Crawford clarified, but it felt like a fast-food fiasco.

The Jim Harbaugh suspension drama began with a reported "negotiated resolution," where Harbaugh was to face a four-game ban for alleged NCAA violations. However, out of nowhere, the deal hit a massive roadblock.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions took a look and rejected the arrangement. Derrick Crawford clarified through a statement, via Pete Thamel from ESPN:

“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities – not a cheeseburger”.

To clarify for the readers, the reference to “cheeseburger” is aimed as a jibe at various media entities that oversimplified the case.

“It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. ... (T)he COI may also reject (a negotiated resolution) if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable," Crawford said.

"If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.”

Harbaugh's attorney, Tom Mars, is not a happy camper as well in the suspension case. He took a jab at the NCAA in a statement:

“Pursuant to the NCAA’s internal operating procedures, and under threat of penalties, Michigan, the involved coaches, and their lawyers are prohibited from uttering a word about this ongoing case. Yet the NCAA can issue a public statement putting its spin on the case?"

Amid the chaos, one thing is clear that Harbaugh will probably be playing hardball with the NCAA. Surely, there will be no more negotiations until there's a rock-solid guarantee that the agreement will hold water. Rumors are that Harbaugh would also be keeping his options open, especially with the NFL lurking.