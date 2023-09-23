Jordan Travis's parents’ ethnicity: FSU QB's family and background explored

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis is one of the best QBs in college football today. His talents and skills make him one of the top contenders for the Heisman. Today, we'll learn more about the QB's family, specifically his parents.

Who are Travis's parents and where do they come from? Let’s find out.

Jordan Travis's parents’ ethnicity

Jordan Travis was born on May 2, 2000, to Tony and Tammy Travis. The Heisman candidate’s parents prefer to stay away from the spotlight, and it shows. Not much is known about Travis's mother, but numerous sources have reported that his father used to play football for the University of Cincinnati and in the Canadian Football League.

From what little information is offered on the web, Tony is African-American and Tammy is Caucasian-American.

Jordan Travis’s family

While not a lot is known about Travis’s parents, that is not the case with his siblings.

Travis’s older brother, Devon, was a Florida State alum who played for the school’s baseball team years before he played as the QB for the ‘Noles (via ESPN). As per the original ESPN report, Travis has always idolized his older brother growing up.

Devon Travis was, by all accounts, a very talented baseball player. He was a former All-American for the ‘Noles (via Tallahassee.com). Devon Travis shared that he is proud of what his brother has accomplished so far:

“It has been so cool, and I am so happy for him that he has finally gotten his opportunity, and he’s taking his opportunity to leave it all on the field, every single play – that’s what makes me most proud.”

Travis’ sisters are also athletes. His elder sister Jaida was a two-time All-American basketball player for Nova Southeastern University while his younger sister Janae is reportedly a track-and-field athlete.

Travis’ family fully supports his football career rightly so, as the Florida State QB is ranked among the players who are most likely to win the 2024 Heisman trophy.