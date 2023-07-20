Josh Heupel SEC Media Days: Start time, live stream, players, and expected questions for the Tennessee HC explored

The 2023 SEC media days continue on Thursday, and Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel will be speaking.

Heupel is set to speak to the media at 1 p.m. ET about the Volunteers' upcoming season. Apart from Heupel, Tennesee players QB Joe Milton III, DL Omari Thomas, and TE Jacob Warren will also be speaking to the media.

SEC Media Day can be seen live on SEC Network or SEC Network+, while the event will take place at The Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

What can we expect from Josh Heupel on SEC Media Days?

Josh Heupel and Joe Milton III will speak to the media

One of the biggest questions Josh Heupel will talk about is how the offense can rebound after missing so many key players.

Tennessee lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to the NFL, but they do have Joe Milton III under center, who is one of the better SEC quarterbacks. However, the big question is the weapons, as the Vols lost Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman to the NFL, who were their two best wide receivers last year.

Heupel is an offensive coach, so the Vols offense should still have success. But, replacing Hyatt and Tillman will be a challenge for Tennessee.

Another big question for Josh Heupel is how the Volunteers can replicate the success of last year. Tennessee came out of nowhere and surprised many, but sustaining success is the next step for the Vols to really be considered a threat in the SEC.

As for the players, Joe Milton III's media day will be really interesting, as Milton III will finally get the chance to start games in the SEC. When Milton III transferred to Tennessee, many expected him to start, but Hendon Hooker beat him out. After Hooker got hurt, Milton III had success.

However, being the starting quarterback in the spring adds some pressure on Joe Milton III to show he is one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

Finally, Tennessee's defense will be one of the main talking points on media day. The Vols tried to outscore teams last year as the defense struggled, How Tennessee looks to improve the defense will be massive for the Vols' success.

