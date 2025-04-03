Josh Pate recalls Jim Harbaugh's hot-seat moment as a big CFB "what-if"

Josh Pate believes the Michigan Wolverines' decision not to fire Jim Harbaugh after the 2020 season is a big 'what-if' moment in college football history. The former Wolverines coach led the team to a 2-4 record and was among the worst teams in the Big Ten. Fans called for the program to fire him, but Michigan gave Harbaugh a contract extension in 2021.

On Wednesday's "Josh Pate's College Football Show" episode, he claimed Michigan's decision to keep the former coach was important in the program's history.

"I think back to Jim Harbaugh being on the hot seat during the COVID year, remember?" Pate said (0:25 onwards). "A lot of Michigan fans wanted him fired. They got to the end of the year. They canceled the Ohio State game, remember? I'm still convinced if they play that game, they get drugged, and Jim Harbaugh gets fired. I think that would've happened, but it didn't."

Pate said Michigan's resolve to keep its former coach led to the team's three successful seasons.

"It's a good thing, I think, for Michigan that he didn't (get fired)," Pate said (0:47 onwards). "Pending investigation outcomes because in years 2021, '22 and '23, he beat Ohio State. In 2023, they won the national title. They had back-to-back-to-back Big Ten titles. It's a great what-if."

Josh Pate shares positive and negative of Jim Harbaugh staying with Michigan after the 2020 season

Josh Pate said the Wolverines' decision to keep their former coach was great. However, his former co-offensive coordinator, Matt Weiss, is under federal investigation, which may damage the program's legacy.

On Mar. 20, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Michigan announced that Weiss allegedly gained unauthorized access to over 100 universities to access "personal, intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners."

Weiss was on Harbaugh's coaching staff for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Pate said that although the former Michigan coach had three great seasons, it's hard to ignore the ongoing scandal that occurred under his leadership.

"He didn't get fired," Pate said (1:55 onwards). "They restructured his contract and they proceeded to go on a run, and it culminated, scandal notwithstanding, in one of the best stories in college football. But, see, here's the thing about it, it's getting harder and harder by the day to block the scandal out because it's becoming more and more by the day an integral part of telling that story, which I hate because it's a good story."

Harbaugh left Michigan after the 2023 season to become the coach for the LA Chargers. On Monday, he was asked about Weiss's ongoing investigation and shared that he was shocked by the allegations.

