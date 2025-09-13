"JuJu Lewis can’t be worst than Ryan Staub": Calls mount for Deion Sanders to make major QB changes as Colorado gets dismantled 36-20 by Houston 

Calls are mounting on social media for Deion Sanders to give five-star freshman Julian 'JuJu' Lewis a chance as the team's QB1. This comes after Coach Prime took a gamble in Week 3 and named Ryan Staub as the starting quarterback of the Buffs against the Houston Cougars. Unfortunately, it did not work in their favor, as they suffered a 36-20 loss to Willie Fritz's team.
After the game, fans are questioning if there is any harm in giving Julian Lewis a chance as QB1 over Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub.
Ryan Staub started the season as the third-string option on the QB depth chart. However, after impressing during their 31-7 victory over Delaware last week, Deion Sanders decided to go with him to lead the offense in Week 3.
At TDECU Stadium, the quarterback completed 19 of the 35 passes he attempted for 204 yards. Staub also recorded one passing touchdown while throwing two interceptions.
Julian Lewis, on the other hand, was initially committed to the USC Trojans. In November 2024, he flipped his commitment to play for the Buffs. The five-star freshman made his debut last week against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. Lewis had completed two of the four passes he attempted for eight yards during the limited playing time he got on the field.
Deion Sanders opens up about cautious approach with Julian Lewis
Since his commitment, there has been a lot of excitement surrounding Lewis's stint with the Buffs. However, Coach Prime decided to go with the quarterbacks with more experience on the field.
After their victory over Delaware last week, Deion Sanders came forward to talk about why they are moving cautiously with Julian Lewis this season.
"Youth. ... I mean, he's just young," Sanders said as per SI. "You can't throw everything at him. You don't want to do that. You don't want him to feel like he failed. So you've got to proceed with caution. Some guys want you to just throw them in there, but I'm too protective. I love the kid and I want the kid to be successful."
"So we're protective of what we do with him and what we can do with him and really love how we call things with him. We want him to be in a situation to succeed."
The Buffs next take on the Wyoming Cowboys at home on Sept. 20. Will Coach Prime decide to go with the five-star freshman next week?
