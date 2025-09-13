"You're done in Colorado": Kaidon Salter roasted by fans after Ryan Staub impressed vs. Houston

Coach Prime replaced Kaidon Salter with Ryan Staub as the team's starting quarterback for Week 3. This was after he put up an impressive performance during their 31-7 victory over the Delaware Blue Hens last week.At the time of writing this article, the Colorado Buffaloes are trailing 26-14 against the Cougars. However, fans are already pleased with what they witnessed from Ryan Staub in the first three quarters. He has completed 12 of the 20 passes he attempted on the field for 120 yards.On social media, fans roasted Kaidon Salter after Staub's performance and confidence on the field against the Houston Cougars.El Jefe @ChaseEnCasheLINKKaidon Salter, you’re done in Colorado. 3rd stringer came in and did everything you was too scared to do (throw the ball down field and fucking scramble)John @iam_johnwLINKKaidon salter seeing Ryan staub look like Michael Vick on the touchdown runPopo @PopoBihhhLINKkaidon salter took that smile off his face quick when ryan staub start turning up😂😭HENDAWG @henDAWG55LINKYou see that Kaidon Salter???? That’s what it looks like playing football. If you’d just did what Staub just did, you’d still be the starter smdhNETJER KID!! @devintheextraLINKKaidon Salter would’ve choked against Houston, it’s a reason why a HOF football player benched him for Staub!Kaidon Salter played four seasons for the Liberty Flames, transferring to the Buffs in December 2024. He played in 35 games for the Flames and recorded 5,889 yards and 56 TDs passing, along with 21 rushing yards on the field. He spent the offseason battling with five-star freshman Julian Lewis before being given the QB1 job ahead of their season opener against Georgia Tech.Unfortunately, Kaidon Salter struggled to help the Buffs start the season with a win. In Week 1, he completed 17 of the 28 passes he attempted for 159 yards and two total touchdowns. However, Coach Prime's team ultimately lost at home with a final score of 20-27.The quarterback was unimpressive last week against Delaware, completing just 13 of the 16 passes he attempted for 102 yards and one rushing touchdown. He was replaced by Ryan Staub in the game, who recorded 157 yards and two TDs passing. This resulted in Coach Prime naming him as the starter in Week 3 against Houston.Shannon Sharpe shares his thoughts on Kaidon Salter's performance in the first two games for the BuffsOn the 'Nightcap' show, the retired three-time Super Bowl champ talked about Salter's output in the first two games of the season.Sharpe criticized the quarterback's play and talked about how he needed to improve his game if he wanted to remain as the QB1 and not lose his job to a third-string option like Ryan Staub.&quot;Salter missed too many throws,&quot; Sharpe said (Timestamp-1:35). &quot;There are certain throws that he has to make being the starting quarterback. For one, you're playing for Coach Prime. Two, you are playing for Colorado. You have to do everything the right way to give yourself and your team the best chance to win.&quot;If the Buffs lose this week's contest to Houston, will Coach Prime bring back Salter as the starting quarterback?