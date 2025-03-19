Julian Lewis gets lifted aside as freshman QB gets in heated scuffle between Colorado players at spring practice

Five-star quarterback prospect Julian Lewis had a heated moment on the field during Colorado's spring practice. The former Carrollton High School star flipped his commitment from USC to Coach Prime's team last November. Shedeur Sanders, the Buffs' QB1 for the last two years, is departing in this year's NFL draft. But Coach Prime has yet to name Julian Lewis as his successor.

On Wednesday, Well Off Forever shared a clip on social media showing players gathered in the middle of the field, seemingly engaged in an argument. While the coaches tried to diffuse the situation, Julian Lewis was seen being carried away from the scuffle to resume practice.

Coach Prime made some major revamps to his team and coaching staff this offseason. Apart from Lewis, he also brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty for more options on the quarterback depth chart.

The ongoing spring practice will give Deion Sanders a better assessment as to who will likely be the team's starting quarterback next season. Amid uncertainty, Julian Lewis continues to make a strong case for himself. He has consistently impressed with his arm strength and accuracy during practice sessions, showcasing remarkable talent despite being a freshman.

But on the other hand, Salter has experience playing at the collegiate level. He began his collegiate career with Tennessee in 2021. Unfortunately, he was dismissed from the team because of legal issues with the police and then transferred to play for the Liberty Flames.

During his three-season stint with them, Kaidon Salter won one C-USA Championship and was honored as the C-USA Most Valuable Player of the Year in 2023. Thus, his experience and resume are impressive enough to be in contention for the QB1 position alongside Lewis.

Coach Prime provides update on QB1 battle between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter

The Buffaloes are still unsure who will be Shedeur Sanders' replacement on the field this upcoming season. On Monday, Coach Prime talked about the situation and the competition between the two quarterback prospects.

"A couple of quarterbacks are fighting for who's going to be who. But we don't know," Coach Prime said. "No one's getting the nod right now. We're testing both of them to see how they react to what Pat (Shurmur) is throwing at them."

Coach Prime also talked about the intangible qualities he is looking for in his next starting quarterback.

"Leadership. Being able to see the field, being about rally those guys around....You've got to have a bona fide leader."

Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes narrowly missed out on competing for the Big 12 title and a playoff spot following a pivotal loss to Kansas. After a 9-4 campaign, Deion Sanders is determined to address those mistakes and guide the program to secure its first major title in years.

