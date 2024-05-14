“Just blessed to make it home tonight” - Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders drops cryptic message via latest post on X

Deion Sanders and his family have a knack for making the headlines. Shedeur Sanders, son of legendary NFL star Deion Sanders, sparked concern among fans with an unusual social media post.

Sharing on X, Shedeur tweeted:

“Just blessed to make it home tonight”

This left his more than 71K followers puzzled about his well-being. Despite the worrisome message, Shedeur hasn't provided further clarification.

Earlier, Shedeur was seen enjoying time with his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., in Las Vegas. A video featured on Sanders Jr.’s YouTube channel – “Well Off Media”, sharing their adventures with the fans.

Shedeur was involved in his brother's $30,000 gambling winnings along with their new friend – Ryan Garcia. Shedeur and Sander Jr.’s social media activity, including the Instagram post, showed no signs of distress.

We'll have to wait for further clarification from the Colorado QB on this matter.

Shedeur, Deion Sanders Jr. learn gambling from Ryan Garcia

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia isn't just landing knockout punches in the ring; he's also raking in big wins at the casino. After betting $2 million on himself to win his bout against Devin Haney and pocketing roughly $12 million, Garcia enjoyed the weekend in Las Vegas alongside Coach Prime’s son – Bucky [Sanders Jr.].

Their gambling escapades were documented in 'Well Off Media' videos, featuring the glitzy Vegas nightlife and high-stakes gambling sessions. In the video, Garcia was seen trying his luck at the casino once again, this time winning an impressive $300,000.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders cautioned the lightweight boxer from California considering gambling winnings as real money, but Garcia couldn't resist flaunting his $25,000 chips to Shedeur over the video call.

“Gambling money is not real money,” said Shedeur.

However, the boxer has a different philosophy. During the night out with Sanders Jr., Garcia quipped:

"They gamble to make money; we gamble to save money."

Even though his statement didn’t make much sense, Garcia left Sanders Jr. in fits of laughter. The boxer even attended Colorado's Spring Game last month, meeting with Coach Prime and visiting the Buffs' locker room.

