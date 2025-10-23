"Just give him the MVP trophy": Deion Sanders rallies for Shohei Ohtani with his massive praise for MLB superstar

Colorado coach Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to a morale-boosting 24-17 win over the previously No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones in Week 7 of college football action to improve to 3-4 for the season. Ahead of the Buffs' pivotal Week 9 clash against the Utah Utes, Sanders took the time to speak about Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's talent.
During a Thursday interview with "CBS Colorado," Coach Prime lavished praise on Ohtani for his incredible performance against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Ohtani threw six scoreless innings, hit three home runs and struck out 10 to send the Dodgers to the World Series starting on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. (16:28).
"What he's doing is unreal. He's doing something that's unfathomable," Deion Sanders said. "Can they just hand him the MVP during the game? There are many pitchers that can do both, but they're never allowed to do so. That is ridiculous, man. I’ve seen some wonderful things that have transpired in sports.
"It’s hard for me to say that, but that is unbelievable. There are many pitchers that can do both, but they’re never allowed to do so. Because they put (players) in a pocket and say, ‘You just need to do that.’ So hopefully he opens the doors for others."
Deion Sanders reminisces on incredible MLB career
Deion Sanders was famously a two-sport athlete, playing for 16 seasons in the NFL and nine seasons in the MLB. When he was still a star cornerback for the Florida State Seminoles, he was selected by the New York Yankees in the 1988 MLB Draft. Sanders was thereafter selected No. 5 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft and he continued to juggle both careers.
During Thursday's segment of "CBS Colorado," Sanders spoke about the current state of the MLB while reminiscing about his career in the sport.
"It’s so funny because when I’m in the cafeteria, and the baseball games are on I’m thinking, ‘Dang, I really used to do that,’" Deion Sanders said. "It’s unbelievable.
"Everybody’s throwing 95 (mph) and over now. Everybody’s launching bombs now. It’s unbelievable, man, what this game has gotten to. But I like it because it’s faster, it’s quicker."
Coach Prime made waves when he played for the Atlanta Braves in October 1992 before traveling to Miami to play for the Atlanta Falcons against the Miami Dolphins. Deion Sanders' incredible feat was immortalized in ESPN's 30-for30, in an episode titled "Deion's Double Play" that aired in 2019.
